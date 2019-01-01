Get Started with Facebook Ads Manager
Know how to get started with Facebook Ads Manager.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Know how to get started with Facebook Ads Manager.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, learners will know how to get started with Facebook Ads Manager. According to Facebook, “Ads Manager is a Facebook tool that lets you create and manage your Facebook ads. You can view, make changes and see results for all your Facebook campaigns, ad sets and ads. Go to Ads Manager.” Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This project will benefit people with limited to no experience with Facebook Ads Manager.
Facebook Business Page
Facebook Ads Manager
Facebook profile
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a Facebook profile
Set up a free Facebook Business page
Set up a free Facebook Business Manager account
Understand Facebook Ads Manager and Ads Manager dashboard features
Review the options available for creating a Facebook Ad Campaign
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
