Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Facebook Ads Manager by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, learners will know how to get started with Facebook Ads Manager. According to Facebook, “Ads Manager is a Facebook tool that lets you create and manage your Facebook ads. You can view, make changes and see results for all your Facebook campaigns, ad sets and ads. Go to Ads Manager.” Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Mitu R

Sep 18, 2021

very goodd & helpful course.

By Ryan F

Aug 27, 2021

thanks

