How to Create a Facebook Business Manager Account
Understand all the features in Facebook Business Manager.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Understand all the features in Facebook Business Manager.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, learners will have an understanding about all the features in Facebook Business Manager. Also, using a hands-on approach, learners will create a Facebook Business Manager account. Facebook Manager is a central hub for managing numerous aspects of a business with a Facebook presence. According to Facebook, “Business Manager allows advertisers to manage their marketing efforts in one place and share access to assets across their team, partner agencies and vendors.” Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
A basic knowledge of Facebook is preferred, but not required.
Facebook Business Manager
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Facebook profile
Create a Facebook Business Page
Create a Facebook Business Manager account
Overview of Facebook Business Manager key dashboard features
Link Facebook business page(s) and assign appropriate access in Facebook Business Manager
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.