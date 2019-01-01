Profile

Annemarie Zand Scholten

Assistant Professor

Bio

My research focuses on quantitative measurement in psychology. I'm interested in the possibilities of combining representational measurement theory and psychometric latent variable modeling to ascertain the measurement level of psychological properties and the risk of inferential error when performing parametric tests. I've recently developed an interest in Learning Analytics research. I'm interested to investigate what aspects of automated feedback about learners' online activity can increase study performance and motivation. Courses I taught - until recently - include Methods and Statistics in Educational Sciences in the CDES research master on multivariate statistics, 'Onderzoeksmethodologie' in the premaster program, an introductory course on research methods, and 'Toegepaste Methodenleer en Statistiek' or TMLS, a second year bachelor course on research methods and statistics. I also used to coordinate the 'OnderzoeksPracticum', a research project course.

Courses

Methods and Statistics in Social Science - Final Research Project

Quantitative Methods

Inferential Statistics

