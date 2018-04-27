The Final Research Project consists of a research study that you will perform in collaboration with fellow learners. Together you will formulate a research hypothesis and design, come up with operationalizations, create manipulation and measurement instruments, collect data, perform statistical analyses and document the results.
About the Final Research Project
This section provides all the general course information. You can find info on how this very special final research project is organized, what the important deadlines are, and how the grading works.
Preparing for Milestone 1 - Research topic
In this section you will learn about the research topic in preparation of reaching your first milestone - formulating a general research hypothesis and design. Make sure you read the material well, you will be working on this research topic for the next six weeks!
Milestone 1 - General hypothesis and design
In this section you will work on Milestone 1 - formulating a general hypothesis and design.
Milestone 2 - Design, operationalizations and expectations
In this module - based on the collective general hypothesis and design - you will create a more detailed design.
Milestone 3 - Measurement and manipulation material
In this module - based on the collective detailed design - you will create instruments to measure and manipulate the variables in our study.
Milestone 4 - Data collection, methods documentation and analysis plan
In this module you will document the methods and material used to perform the study and you will create a statistical analysis plan.
TOP REVIEWS FROM METHODS AND STATISTICS IN SOCIAL SCIENCE - FINAL RESEARCH PROJECT
Hand on exercise and useful for apprentice researcher to understand in social science research.
Identify interesting questions, analyze data sets, and correctly interpret results to make solid, evidence-based decisions.
