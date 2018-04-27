About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About the Final Research Project

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 7 readings
1 hour to complete

Preparing for Milestone 1 - Research topic

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Milestone 1 - General hypothesis and design

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Milestone 2 - Design, operationalizations and expectations

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Milestone 3 - Measurement and manipulation material

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Milestone 4 - Data collection, methods documentation and analysis plan

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

