By Jessica N•
Jul 27, 2017
This course requires active participation and feedback from the instructors in order for the group project to be successfully completed. Since we didn't get any information from the instructors, I was unable to complete the project and had to drop the course.
By Brandon O•
May 21, 2017
It seems like the course instructors are done, they don't respond and they just recycle prior course work. Zero stars if I could. By far the worst course I took in the specialization.
By Miguel C•
Oct 12, 2020
Decent way of putting into practice all the learned concepts throughout the specialization - however, this course may benefit from having more guidance in some parts or even leading us to develop our own research (instead of following a pre-designed one).
By Hudson S•
May 28, 2017
I would like to see here some of the most related videos from the other modules. For example, in the 4th and 5th milestones, using R was a little tricky because I forgot most of the commands and had to go back to learn. Inferential statistics videos could help also on milestone 5 and 6.
By tengson p•
Apr 28, 2018
Hand on exercise and useful for apprentice researcher to understand in social science research.
By Anastasia A•
Dec 15, 2021
I am very disappointed that I cannot continue the course. Now it's already week 6 but I haven't been checked my work of week 4. I am offered to extend the course, which means that I will not receive my certificate for another 3 months more and will have to wait for the next start of the course. This is unacceptable, the course is paid every month, I am happy to study and do all the work on time, but they are not checked! I ask you to understand this situation and give me the opportunity to complete this course and get a Certificate, and not wait for the next course, which will end only in mid-January. I started work in September!
By Geronimo J•
Mar 7, 2017
Very cool, hands-on course :)
By Li Z•
Jul 8, 2020
Through the study of social science methods and statistics, I learned how to design experiments and how to analyze data, and I gained a lot.I think it will be helpful for my future science research.
By Nan H•
Jul 5, 2020
Through the course study, I gain a lot!
By Wang X•
Nov 2, 2020
I love this coursera because I have learned very much acknowledge from it.
By Shang f•
Oct 25, 2020
very good The process of systematic research
By ALI A A A•
Dec 24, 2021
great
By Mao R•
Oct 24, 2020
good
By Cui L•
Oct 6, 2020
good