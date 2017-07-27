Chevron Left
The Final Research Project consists of a research study that you will perform in collaboration with fellow learners. Together you will formulate a research hypothesis and design, come up with operationalizations, create manipulation and measurement instruments, collect data, perform statistical analyses and document the results. In this course you will go through the entire research process and will be able to help determine what research question we will investigate and how we design and perform the research. This is an invaluable experience if you want to be able to critically evaluate scientific research in the social and behavioral sciences or design and perform your own studies in the future....
By Jessica N

Jul 27, 2017

This course requires active participation and feedback from the instructors in order for the group project to be successfully completed. Since we didn't get any information from the instructors, I was unable to complete the project and had to drop the course.

By Brandon O

May 21, 2017

It seems like the course instructors are done, they don't respond and they just recycle prior course work. Zero stars if I could. By far the worst course I took in the specialization.

By Miguel C

Oct 12, 2020

Decent way of putting into practice all the learned concepts throughout the specialization - however, this course may benefit from having more guidance in some parts or even leading us to develop our own research (instead of following a pre-designed one).

By Hudson S

May 28, 2017

I would like to see here some of the most related videos from the other modules. For example, in the 4th and 5th milestones, using R was a little tricky because I forgot most of the commands and had to go back to learn. Inferential statistics videos could help also on milestone 5 and 6.

By tengson p

Apr 28, 2018

Hand on exercise and useful for apprentice researcher to understand in social science research.

By Anastasia A

Dec 15, 2021

I am very disappointed that I cannot continue the course. Now it's already week 6 but I haven't been checked my work of week 4. I am offered to extend the course, which means that I will not receive my certificate for another 3 months more and will have to wait for the next start of the course. This is unacceptable, the course is paid every month, I am happy to study and do all the work on time, but they are not checked! I ask you to understand this situation and give me the opportunity to complete this course and get a Certificate, and not wait for the next course, which will end only in mid-January. I started work in September!

By Geronimo J

Mar 7, 2017

Very cool, hands-on course :)

By Li Z

Jul 8, 2020

Through the study of social science methods and statistics, I learned how to design experiments and how to analyze data, and I gained a lot.I think it will be helpful for my future science research.

By Nan H

Jul 5, 2020

Through the course study, I gain a lot!

By Wang X

Nov 2, 2020

I love this coursera because I have learned very much acknowledge from it.

By Shang f

Oct 25, 2020

very good The process of systematic research

By ALI A A A

Dec 24, 2021

great

By Mao R

Oct 24, 2020

good

By Cui L

Oct 6, 2020

good

