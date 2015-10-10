About this Course

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

第一周 绪论

5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

第二周 统计描述

4 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

第三周 两组数值变量比较的假设检验

5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

第四周 多组数值变量比较的假设检验

5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

