本课程适用于医学各专业的学生以及医疗卫生工作者。 课程包括基础统计学方法及SPSS软件应用：绪论、统计描述、t检验、方差分析、卡方检验、直线回归与相关、秩和检验。通过本课程的学习，学生能掌握医学统计学的基本方法及SPSS软件的应用技能，培养统计思维能力，并在医学科研工作中能灵活地、正确地运用统计学。
医学统计学与SPSS软件（基础篇）Peking University
About this Course
Offered by
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
第一周 绪论
第一周 绪论
本周学习重点：1.重点掌握以下基本概念：总体、样本、小概率事件、资料的类型。2.熟练掌握SPSS软件基本数据管理功能：排序、拆分、选择、计算、重新编码。
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
第二周 统计描述
第二周 统计描述
本周学习重点：1.重点掌握集中趋势与离散趋势指标的适用条件。
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
第三周 两组数值变量比较的假设检验
第三周 两组数值变量比较的假设检验
本周学习重点：1.重点掌握以下基本概念：均数的抽样误差与总体均数的置信区间。
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
第四周 多组数值变量比较的假设检验
第四周 多组数值变量比较的假设检验
本周学习重点：1.理解方差分析的基本思想。2.重点掌握完全随机设计、随机区组设计的方差分析。3.熟练掌握方差分析的SPSS软件操作及结果解释。
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
by WWOct 10, 2015
Concept of the course is clear, it is easy to master. And is useful for scientific research work.
by LXApr 7, 2016
非常基础的讲解了医学统计x相关的基础知识以及软件的应用，对于没有接触过医学统计的学生还是挺有帮助的。
