Chevron Left
Back to IoT (Internet of Things) Wireless & Cloud Computing Emerging Technologies

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT (Internet of Things) Wireless & Cloud Computing Emerging Technologies by Yonsei University

4.7
stars
1,052 ratings
286 reviews

About the Course

IoT (Internet of Things) devices are already abundant, but new products that include IoT modules are now a common trend. Also, almost everything is already connected to a Cloud, and much more will be in the future. Naturally, as this trend continues, in the near future almost all devices and appliances will include IoT modules which will use sensor data collection and control/management based on Clouds. Since we will live in an IoT world supported by Clouds, knowledge of the core technologies and platforms of IoT and Clouds will enable you with the tools to become a true leader in the future product and business world. In this course, the start-of-the-art IoT and wireless networks and Cloud technologies are introduced (for details on 1G to 5G mobile communications and smartphone and smart device technology, please take my course “Smart Device & Mobile Emerging Technologies”). This course ends with projects that teach how to analyze Bluetooth and W-Fi wireless networks and setup and use an EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) Virtual Computer in AWS (Amazon Web Service), which is the most powerful and popular Cloud technology in the world. Comparing to the human body, IoT is the neural network and the Cloud is the brain. Thus, I cordially welcome you into the brain and neural network of the future intelligence world!...

Top reviews

RK

Sep 14, 2020

An absolutely wonderful course! I learned a lot about IoT and importance\n\nof Cloud computing with the Technologies . I think everyone must-take course for those who are in interest in Future.

SW

Dec 24, 2018

This is really a very good course for the people who want to understand the IoT & Cloud computing from basic to enhanced level. The practical approach of assignment of each area is fantastic.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 286 Reviews for IoT (Internet of Things) Wireless & Cloud Computing Emerging Technologies

By Joy U

Nov 12, 2018

He reads a lot off the slide and it can feel as if he is padding out the course unnecessarily to fill time. Perhaps I'm being picky because I paid for the course. There are others that I found more engaging which I did not pay for. I will say that the course has triggered me to study more about certain details of interest raised during the course. Unfortunately, that extra study also meant that I discovered minor discrepancies in the ad lib comments the lecturer made. For example regarding RFID, the lecturer said that RFID devices do not use batteries. It appears that is not completely true. Passive RFID tags don't use batteries but active ones do. For me, minor details like that bring the entire material into question. I expect more from a university professor.

By Ameer H

Oct 24, 2018

I completed my course three weeks ago but I did not get certificate yet because you do not have any student to review my work.

By Jenkins M

Jul 19, 2020

Very relevant and informational course; it really drills down the standards and concepts involved in IOT & Cloud Computing and how each component is integrated in the overall system.

By Sumit A

Sep 9, 2020

Jong-Moon Chung had explained all the topics in easy to understand terms. The references and the vast knowledge of the product helped in knowing about IOT and its future. Thank you

By Fizzah

Feb 5, 2019

Course Content is good for the beginner. The Instructor explains each and everything in detail. Thank you prof. Jong-Moon Chung for your effort.

By Ahmed Y A E

Aug 17, 2019

1-excellent explanation and presentation.

2-Very organized and clear materials.

3-the instructor language is v clear.

By Sneha P

Jun 21, 2020

The course is quite informative. Drawback is that I felt that the Prof. spent more time reading out directly from the slides rather than explaining them.

By Bernard D V

Apr 17, 2019

Excellent about cloud computing technologies, the course is highly detailed and will suit a lot of people (pick the level of information that you want, some details might not interest you)

By imtiaz a s

Oct 27, 2019

This is very good course for IoT Learners

By Ju H K

Jul 26, 2020

The professor does a great job in explaining the concepts and the content of the lecture. The lecture is very clear and concise. The professor does not simply read off the slides but provides much more in depth explanation of each point covered in the slides so you will need to watch the video or read the transcript while reading off the slides. This can be both a good or bad depending on your viewpoint because the slides are not sufficient enough to study from but it does a great job in reminding you and summarizing what was covered in lecture.

As this course was a beginner's course, the quizzes and assignments are not difficult as I was expecting it to be. Low level details such as how CMSA/CA are not tested. This course is only introductory to give you a high overview of the technologies. I initially had high expectations of this course thinking I would know the in-depth of wireless and Bluetooth communication when I saw CMSA/CA and a few other topics mentioned in the syllabus thinking the overall course would be as informative as my network course I took in University. Unfortunately, this is a beginner's course. The professor has done a good job covering the topic for beginners and I found the quizzes and assignments fair for beginners.

There are some issues I had with the quizzes as there would be typos and one question on one of the quizzes displayed the answer. I can understand how the typos would occur as it would usually be a letter off from the keyboard or would be correct if the language setting was correct. This was very minor but it would be great (I am sure it'll be fixed) if there wasn't any of these minor typos that appear every few modules.

Overall, if you have a background in computers or in networks, you should come to this course thinking you'll be informed what is available and the potential of IoT. But do not expect to learn enough to be able to fiddle with IoT solely from this course. The focus is much geared towards those with non-technical background. I do think this course could be improved to replace some minor topics that go too in-depth on certain technologies and talk more broadly on other topics to solely gear towards beginners only.

By Lekha

Feb 14, 2019

Excellent explanation in week 3 and 4. Concepts very clearly explained. Week 5 and 6 are generic.

By Amol S

Aug 10, 2020

The course content is excellent. The topics are very informative and the faculty is outstanding. I would like to say special thanks to Mr. Jong-Moon Chung for explaining all topics in simplify way. Thank you.

By Ranga A K

Sep 15, 2020

An absolutely wonderful course! I learned a lot about IoT and importance

of Cloud computing with the Technologies . I think everyone must-take course for those who are in interest in Future.

By Dipak R

Sep 1, 2020

It is a awesome course for beginners. Intermediate users may find it little too basic. It really picks up a pace in module 5 and 6. I am sure students will enjoy this.

By Enrique M

Jul 3, 2020

Great Course with a lot useful and practical information. The projects are really interesting, practical and useful. Mr Jong-Moon Chung is a Great Teacher.

By Mohsin N

Apr 3, 2019

I liked this course. very informative. Learnt a lot about the cloud computing and IOT. Would love to take expert level of coursera. Thanks

By elisee Y

Jan 5, 2019

Thank You all for support me on my way to IoT.It was very usfull for my study.

By Mansi V

May 27, 2020

Good course

By Li J

Jul 30, 2019

Nice lecture however lack of support from staff to answer questions in the Discussion Forums.

By Fernando C

Sep 17, 2020

The last project was a joke, You could get only 2 or 3 useful concepts in all the course

By pratyush s

Jan 23, 2020

FUCK YOU! THE COURSE WAS BULLSHIT!

By Michal M

Jun 25, 2020

Jong-Moon Chung has shown great expertise in this area throughout the course. I expected to see some more real-life use-cases instead protocols; but nevertheless very good quality course that expands your knowledge (if not professional already) mainly about WiFi and Bluetooth protocols; IoT in general and categories as well as examples for each, and high level overview of cloud technology & AWS EC2 deployment.

I really liked the assessment that lets you experiment with Bluetooth & WIFI Network scanning and deploy your own AWS EC2 Virtual Computer to cloud.

By Marco D

Jul 28, 2020

This is my first online course, the platform is very solid, never failed to connect. All the material is updated (I always googled what was delivered and matched with the latest trends and standards).

Last but not least, professor Jong-Moon Chung is a great teacher, his tone and explanations are out of this world. I admire his passion and knowledge of everything that he delivered.

By Stacy A S

Mar 29, 2021

Really interesting but the final project, particularly the AWS portion is challenging. It is something that I would have preferred to do with a partner in a lab. I was really disappointed to review my peers submissions where they didn't even attempt the work, merely cutting and pasting language about the technologies but not actually doing the assignment.

By Sanket W

Dec 25, 2018

This is really a very good course for the people who want to understand the IoT & Cloud computing from basic to enhanced level. The practical approach of assignment of each area is fantastic.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder