RK
Sep 14, 2020
An absolutely wonderful course! I learned a lot about IoT and importance\n\nof Cloud computing with the Technologies . I think everyone must-take course for those who are in interest in Future.
SW
Dec 24, 2018
This is really a very good course for the people who want to understand the IoT & Cloud computing from basic to enhanced level. The practical approach of assignment of each area is fantastic.
By Joy U•
Nov 12, 2018
He reads a lot off the slide and it can feel as if he is padding out the course unnecessarily to fill time. Perhaps I'm being picky because I paid for the course. There are others that I found more engaging which I did not pay for. I will say that the course has triggered me to study more about certain details of interest raised during the course. Unfortunately, that extra study also meant that I discovered minor discrepancies in the ad lib comments the lecturer made. For example regarding RFID, the lecturer said that RFID devices do not use batteries. It appears that is not completely true. Passive RFID tags don't use batteries but active ones do. For me, minor details like that bring the entire material into question. I expect more from a university professor.
By Ameer H•
Oct 24, 2018
I completed my course three weeks ago but I did not get certificate yet because you do not have any student to review my work.
By Jenkins M•
Jul 19, 2020
Very relevant and informational course; it really drills down the standards and concepts involved in IOT & Cloud Computing and how each component is integrated in the overall system.
By Sumit A•
Sep 9, 2020
Jong-Moon Chung had explained all the topics in easy to understand terms. The references and the vast knowledge of the product helped in knowing about IOT and its future. Thank you
By Fizzah•
Feb 5, 2019
Course Content is good for the beginner. The Instructor explains each and everything in detail. Thank you prof. Jong-Moon Chung for your effort.
By Ahmed Y A E•
Aug 17, 2019
1-excellent explanation and presentation.
2-Very organized and clear materials.
3-the instructor language is v clear.
By Sneha P•
Jun 21, 2020
The course is quite informative. Drawback is that I felt that the Prof. spent more time reading out directly from the slides rather than explaining them.
By Bernard D V•
Apr 17, 2019
Excellent about cloud computing technologies, the course is highly detailed and will suit a lot of people (pick the level of information that you want, some details might not interest you)
By imtiaz a s•
Oct 27, 2019
This is very good course for IoT Learners
By Ju H K•
Jul 26, 2020
The professor does a great job in explaining the concepts and the content of the lecture. The lecture is very clear and concise. The professor does not simply read off the slides but provides much more in depth explanation of each point covered in the slides so you will need to watch the video or read the transcript while reading off the slides. This can be both a good or bad depending on your viewpoint because the slides are not sufficient enough to study from but it does a great job in reminding you and summarizing what was covered in lecture.
As this course was a beginner's course, the quizzes and assignments are not difficult as I was expecting it to be. Low level details such as how CMSA/CA are not tested. This course is only introductory to give you a high overview of the technologies. I initially had high expectations of this course thinking I would know the in-depth of wireless and Bluetooth communication when I saw CMSA/CA and a few other topics mentioned in the syllabus thinking the overall course would be as informative as my network course I took in University. Unfortunately, this is a beginner's course. The professor has done a good job covering the topic for beginners and I found the quizzes and assignments fair for beginners.
There are some issues I had with the quizzes as there would be typos and one question on one of the quizzes displayed the answer. I can understand how the typos would occur as it would usually be a letter off from the keyboard or would be correct if the language setting was correct. This was very minor but it would be great (I am sure it'll be fixed) if there wasn't any of these minor typos that appear every few modules.
Overall, if you have a background in computers or in networks, you should come to this course thinking you'll be informed what is available and the potential of IoT. But do not expect to learn enough to be able to fiddle with IoT solely from this course. The focus is much geared towards those with non-technical background. I do think this course could be improved to replace some minor topics that go too in-depth on certain technologies and talk more broadly on other topics to solely gear towards beginners only.
By Lekha•
Feb 14, 2019
Excellent explanation in week 3 and 4. Concepts very clearly explained. Week 5 and 6 are generic.
By Amol S•
Aug 10, 2020
The course content is excellent. The topics are very informative and the faculty is outstanding. I would like to say special thanks to Mr. Jong-Moon Chung for explaining all topics in simplify way. Thank you.
By Ranga A K•
Sep 15, 2020
By Dipak R•
Sep 1, 2020
It is a awesome course for beginners. Intermediate users may find it little too basic. It really picks up a pace in module 5 and 6. I am sure students will enjoy this.
By Enrique M•
Jul 3, 2020
Great Course with a lot useful and practical information. The projects are really interesting, practical and useful. Mr Jong-Moon Chung is a Great Teacher.
By Mohsin N•
Apr 3, 2019
I liked this course. very informative. Learnt a lot about the cloud computing and IOT. Would love to take expert level of coursera. Thanks
By elisee Y•
Jan 5, 2019
Thank You all for support me on my way to IoT.It was very usfull for my study.
By Mansi V•
May 27, 2020
Good course
By Li J•
Jul 30, 2019
Nice lecture however lack of support from staff to answer questions in the Discussion Forums.
By Fernando C•
Sep 17, 2020
The last project was a joke, You could get only 2 or 3 useful concepts in all the course
By pratyush s•
Jan 23, 2020
FUCK YOU! THE COURSE WAS BULLSHIT!
By Michal M•
Jun 25, 2020
Jong-Moon Chung has shown great expertise in this area throughout the course. I expected to see some more real-life use-cases instead protocols; but nevertheless very good quality course that expands your knowledge (if not professional already) mainly about WiFi and Bluetooth protocols; IoT in general and categories as well as examples for each, and high level overview of cloud technology & AWS EC2 deployment.
I really liked the assessment that lets you experiment with Bluetooth & WIFI Network scanning and deploy your own AWS EC2 Virtual Computer to cloud.
By Marco D•
Jul 28, 2020
This is my first online course, the platform is very solid, never failed to connect. All the material is updated (I always googled what was delivered and matched with the latest trends and standards).
Last but not least, professor Jong-Moon Chung is a great teacher, his tone and explanations are out of this world. I admire his passion and knowledge of everything that he delivered.
By Stacy A S•
Mar 29, 2021
Really interesting but the final project, particularly the AWS portion is challenging. It is something that I would have preferred to do with a partner in a lab. I was really disappointed to review my peers submissions where they didn't even attempt the work, merely cutting and pasting language about the technologies but not actually doing the assignment.
By Sanket W•
Dec 25, 2018
