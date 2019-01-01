Georgios Z. Papadopoulos serves as an Associate Professor at the IMT Atlantique in Rennes, France. Previously, he was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Bristol. He received his Ph.D. from University of Strasbourg, in 2015 with honors. He is author of more than 50 peer-reviewed publications in the area of computer communications, networks and security. His research interests include Industrial IoT, 6TiSCH, 6lo, LPWAN, Wireless Battery Management System, Smart Grid and Moving Target Defense.