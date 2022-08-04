Remous-Aris Koutsiamanis is an Associate Professor in the DAPI department at IMT Atlantique, Nantes, France and a member of the STACK2 (LS2N/INRIA) research team, focusing on the networking aspects of edge geo-distributed systems. Previously, he worked as a postdoctoral researcher at IMT Atlantique, Rennes, France as part of the OCIF team of IRISA and focused on protocols for high performance Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) networking. He received his PhD from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Democritus University of Thrace, Greece in February 2016 on the application of game theory to network QoS problems.