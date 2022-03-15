Chevron Left
Back to IoT Communications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT Communications by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.4
stars
10 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course builds on the previous course: IoT Devices. After we have built and programmed a small self-driving vehicle, now it's time get into more advanced territory and enhance the device's connectivity further. To do so you will study radio frequency (RF) communication, the MAC layer, Mesh Networking as well as distributed algorithms for use with geographic locations. These techniques will be applied to your device in the lab, which is composed of four steps, one in each week of the course. In Week 1, after going over some orientation for the course, you will focus on radio frequency (RF) communication, how it fits in with the larger scope of electromagnetism, how RF signals propagate in physical environments, how RF signals can be used to encode data, and how all this information is useful in constructing resilient and high-bandwidth IoT communication substrates....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for IoT Communications

By Carlos H

Mar 15, 2022

I totally recommend the course. The visual material is useful, explanations are clear and understandable. I have taken a similar course before at University and it was difficult for me to follow the concepts, in comparisson this course is easy to follow and information is detailed.

By S180062 M

Mar 31, 2022

i never see like this course

course is very and understandable

By Yelugubanti D

Mar 12, 2022

good

By LENDRICK R

Aug 30, 2021

Of all the courses and specializations I've taken through Coursera, by far, this is the worst. Specifically, it has consisted of poor product selection for the course, glitches, and extreme delays. A more reliable product for the cost should have been selected. The wifi car is poorly constructed and unreliable. Additionally, trying to find technical assistance for it on the web is difficult if not impossible. In another instance where there were glitches with Coursera's site, I submitted a dropbox link for a peer review, but was told by a peer that somehow the link was coming up as a google link signed in as someone other than me. Finally, because of a lengthy time for peer reviews to take place, I was charged an additional month for a course that I'd completed 3 weeks earlier, except for the peer review requirement.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder