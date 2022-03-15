By Carlos H•
Mar 15, 2022
I totally recommend the course. The visual material is useful, explanations are clear and understandable. I have taken a similar course before at University and it was difficult for me to follow the concepts, in comparisson this course is easy to follow and information is detailed.
By S180062 M•
Mar 31, 2022
i never see like this course
course is very and understandable
By Yelugubanti D•
Mar 12, 2022
good
By LENDRICK R•
Aug 30, 2021
Of all the courses and specializations I've taken through Coursera, by far, this is the worst. Specifically, it has consisted of poor product selection for the course, glitches, and extreme delays. A more reliable product for the cost should have been selected. The wifi car is poorly constructed and unreliable. Additionally, trying to find technical assistance for it on the web is difficult if not impossible. In another instance where there were glitches with Coursera's site, I submitted a dropbox link for a peer review, but was told by a peer that somehow the link was coming up as a google link signed in as someone other than me. Finally, because of a lengthy time for peer reviews to take place, I was charged an additional month for a course that I'd completed 3 weeks earlier, except for the peer review requirement.