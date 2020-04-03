SA
Feb 14, 2021
The information that was provided with very informative and detailed instructions given was aslo available very link to better graph the concepts of what is happening
VK
May 28, 2020
I have learned all communication related technologies in this course and it will really helpful for developing new things when developing iot based project.
By Amrit C•
Apr 3, 2020
One of the best University Course in IoT ecosystem . I really liked the assessment of week-4, open option to write about the innovative ideas on IoT.
By Javier P C•
Mar 7, 2018
I liked the topic of communications, I am interested in carrying out developments in IoT and intellectually explore all the components that make up the internet of things.
By Varad K•
May 29, 2020
By ravikiran b•
May 7, 2020
I am a beginner but explanation was so nice that i understood very easily. The quizzes are conducted in a effective way. Thank you very much
By Ruchira C P•
Apr 10, 2020
It was an interesting course on communication technologies like integrating VoIP, Android calling, Applications.
By srinivasarao D•
May 8, 2020
explanation is very clear sir..better to explain with practical orientation....thank q sir
By Sreenivasu B•
Apr 19, 2020
Happy to inform you that i have enjoyed learning concepts..Thanks..Prof.Sreenivasu Bhukya
By Mohit k•
May 9, 2020
this course are very intersting and most important in practical working in iot projects
By ravikishore G•
Apr 25, 2020
excellent course of electronics and communication students
By Anil M•
Sep 20, 2019
Very good presentation .
very nicely designed with crisp required material .
Presenters are very knowledged in describing the subject .
i have learned the required technique and implementation process of IoT .
All the Quizzes are very systematically designed
By Arfat A•
May 20, 2020
This course is very interesting & easy. And can be understandable by beginners.
By Reshu G•
May 17, 2020
Very well explained, practical performed by creating SIP profile. very helpful
By RUPESH P S A•
May 31, 2020
Happy to part of coursera ,,,explore in coursera ,,,happy learning.
By marwa s•
Nov 26, 2016
this course is very useful and i enjoyed for listen it
By Edivaldo R d S•
Sep 27, 2017
Excellent. Very grateful to UC San Diego and Coursera
By Hamza I•
Jun 24, 2018
That course was really helpful and fruitful for me.
By Argishti D•
Feb 4, 2016
Great course for IoT ,VoIP and EoIP professionals.
By Shivanand R K•
Jun 21, 2016
Great and Excellent thoughts and course material.
By DESALE D S•
Apr 4, 2020
This is a best coursera program in all programs.
By kerenalli s•
Apr 16, 2020
Simply very useful course.. I recommend to all.
By Muhammad I R•
Dec 30, 2019
A prestigious Learning Opportunity!
By Menda s•
May 3, 2020
I have gained technical knowledge.
By LAKSHMI E S S J•
May 27, 2020
It is a very good and very nice
By Prince J Y•
Dec 28, 2019
the teachers are quite friendly
By Rene B P•
Mar 29, 2020
excellent course