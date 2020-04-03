Chevron Left
Internet of Things: Communication Technologies by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
472 ratings
102 reviews

Have you wondered how “Things” talk to each other and the cloud? Do you understand the alternatives for conveying latency-sensitive real time data versus reliable signaling data? Building on the skills from the Sensing and Actuation course, we will explore protocols to exchange information between processors. In this course, you will learn how VoIP systems like Skype work and implement your own app for voice calls and text messages. You will start by using the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) for session management. Next, you will learn how voice codecs such as Adaptive Multi Rate (AMR) are used in 3G networks and use them for voice traffic in your app. Learning Goals: After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Implement session initiation, management and termination on your DragonBoard™ 410c using SIP. 2. Discover other users and exchange device capabilities. 3. Compare and contrast narrowband and wideband codecs and experience the voice quality differences between them. 4. Implement and demonstrate VoIP calls using the DragonBoard 410c....

SA

Feb 14, 2021

VK

May 28, 2020

I have learned all communication related technologies in this course and it will really helpful for developing new things when developing iot based project.

By Amrit C

Apr 3, 2020

One of the best University Course in IoT ecosystem . I really liked the assessment of week-4, open option to write about the innovative ideas on IoT.

By Javier P C

Mar 7, 2018

I liked the topic of communications, I am interested in carrying out developments in IoT and intellectually explore all the components that make up the internet of things.

By Varad K

May 29, 2020

I have learned all communication related technologies in this course and it will really helpful for developing new things when developing iot based project.

By ravikiran b

May 7, 2020

I am a beginner but explanation was so nice that i understood very easily. The quizzes are conducted in a effective way. Thank you very much

By Ruchira C P

Apr 10, 2020

It was an interesting course on communication technologies like integrating VoIP, Android calling, Applications.

By srinivasarao D

May 8, 2020

explanation is very clear sir..better to explain with practical orientation....thank q sir

By Sreenivasu B

Apr 19, 2020

Happy to inform you that i have enjoyed learning concepts..Thanks..Prof.Sreenivasu Bhukya

By Mohit k

May 9, 2020

this course are very intersting and most important in practical working in iot projects

By ravikishore G

Apr 25, 2020

excellent course of electronics and communication students

By Anil M

Sep 20, 2019

Very good presentation .

very nicely designed with crisp required material .

Presenters are very knowledged in describing the subject .

i have learned the required technique and implementation process of IoT .

All the Quizzes are very systematically designed

By Arfat A

May 20, 2020

This course is very interesting & easy. And can be understandable by beginners.

By Reshu G

May 17, 2020

Very well explained, practical performed by creating SIP profile. very helpful

By RUPESH P S A

May 31, 2020

Happy to part of coursera ,,,explore in coursera ,,,happy learning.

By marwa s

Nov 26, 2016

this course is very useful and i enjoyed for listen it

By Edivaldo R d S

Sep 27, 2017

Excellent. Very grateful to UC San Diego and Coursera

By Hamza I

Jun 24, 2018

That course was really helpful and fruitful for me.

By Argishti D

Feb 4, 2016

Great course for IoT ,VoIP and EoIP professionals.

By Shivanand R K

Jun 21, 2016

Great and Excellent thoughts and course material.

By DESALE D S

Apr 4, 2020

This is a best coursera program in all programs.

By kerenalli s

Apr 16, 2020

Simply very useful course.. I recommend to all.

By Muhammad I R

Dec 30, 2019

A prestigious Learning Opportunity!

By Menda s

May 3, 2020

I have gained technical knowledge.

By LAKSHMI E S S J

May 27, 2020

It is a very good and very nice

By Prince J Y

Dec 28, 2019

the teachers are quite friendly

By Rene B P

Mar 29, 2020

excellent course

