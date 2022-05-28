About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Introduction

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Capstone, Part 1 - Getting ready

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Capstone, Part 2 - Getting set up

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Final - The last module

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder