University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud 101 for Dragonboard 410c
We learn about the Cloud and how to use it for our projects.
Real projects using AWS Cloud services
Here we will see whole projects that utilize the cloud and how they can interact with the real world.
Advanced Projects and Code - Deep dive
We will learn about Green Grass and Edge computing systems along with some advanced cloud projects.
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET OF THINGS V2: SETTING UP AND USING CLOUD SERVICES
good presentation more understandable through the practical . Almost i am enjoying this course .
Very Good course for the people who are in IoT cloud services as well as product development.
About the Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
This Specialization covers the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services—including devices for sensing, actuation, processing, and communication—to help you develop skills and experiences you can employ in designing novel systems. The Specialization has theory and lab sections. In the lab sections you will learn hands-on IoT concepts such as sensing, actuation and communication. In the final Capstone Project, developed in partnership with Qualcomm, you’ll apply the skills you learned on a project of your choice using the DragonBoard 410c platform.
