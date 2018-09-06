About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Cloud 101 for Dragonboard 410c

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 173 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Real projects using AWS Cloud services

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Advanced Projects and Code - Deep dive

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

