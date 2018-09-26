VP
Sep 6, 2018
good presentation more understandable through the practical . Almost i am enjoying this course .
DK
Sep 7, 2019
Very Good course for the people who are in IoT cloud services as well as product development.
By Javier P C•
Sep 26, 2018
What I did not like about the course was the part of the development of an API with Greengrass and lex, since the explanation is concise and much time is lost in the initial configuration and not in part of the development of the Amazon modules.
I recommend explaining from the beginning the cloud service that will be used and working more sessions on how to handle AWS tools for IoT, since AWS feels a different concept of IoT, Greengrass that confuses the public.
By vikas p•
Sep 7, 2018
good presentation more understandable through the practical . Almost i am enjoying this course .
By Dhiraj K•
Sep 8, 2019
Very Good course for the people who are in IoT cloud services as well as product development.
By Juan J G M•
May 3, 2021
Thanks for the curse and the new knowledges
By Arvind R•
Feb 17, 2019
Excellent course with good demo
By IOANNIS R P•
Jan 29, 2021
very good
By Vikram K V•
Jul 29, 2020
Good