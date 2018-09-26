Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Internet of Things V2: Setting up and Using Cloud Services by University of California San Diego

4.7
stars
33 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Have you wondered what exactly AWS is and why is it important? Do you want to make informed design decisions about which services to use? Do you want to gain expertise to leverage the cloud for your own projects? In this course, you will learn to interface with the AWS cloud. You will then develop software to send data to and receive data from the cloud. Along the way, you’ll learn how to structure your project with a variety of these difference services. Learning Goals: After completing this course, you will be able to: 1) Understand what the cloud is and how it works. 2) Install and configure the AWS CLI and SDK on a Linux system. 3) Use various AWS services such as EC2, IoT, and many more. 4) Build projects that heavily leverage the cloud. 5) Integrate the cloud into embedded systems....

Top reviews

VP

Sep 6, 2018

good presentation more understandable through the practical . Almost i am enjoying this course .

DK

Sep 7, 2019

Very Good course for the people who are in IoT cloud services as well as product development.

By Javier P C

Sep 26, 2018

What I did not like about the course was the part of the development of an API with Greengrass and lex, since the explanation is concise and much time is lost in the initial configuration and not in part of the development of the Amazon modules.

I recommend explaining from the beginning the cloud service that will be used and working more sessions on how to handle AWS tools for IoT, since AWS feels a different concept of IoT, Greengrass that confuses the public.

By vikas p

Sep 7, 2018

good presentation more understandable through the practical . Almost i am enjoying this course .

By Dhiraj K

Sep 8, 2019

Very Good course for the people who are in IoT cloud services as well as product development.

By Juan J G M

May 3, 2021

Thanks for the curse and the new knowledges

By Arvind R

Feb 17, 2019

Excellent course with good demo

By IOANNIS R P

Jan 29, 2021

very good

By Vikram K V

Jul 29, 2020

Good

