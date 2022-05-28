About this Course

9,775 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginner level Linux and Python skills

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Cloud Building Blocks

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Virtualization and Containers

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Microservices

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Operations

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization

Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder