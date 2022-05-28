Welcome to the second course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn to design Cloud-native systems with the fundamental building blocks of Cloud computing. These building blocks include virtual machines and containers. You will also learn how to build effective Microservices using technologies like Flask and Kubernetes. Finally, you will analyze successful patterns in Operations including: Effective alerts, load testing and Kaizen.
Beginner level Linux and Python skills
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Getting Started with Cloud Building Blocks
This week, you will learn how to access the free tiers of three Cloud environments. If you are joining after completing the first course in this Specialization, this will already be familiar to you. You will then have an opportunity to review the details of the final project in this course: Creating a containerized Flask application that is continuously deployed to a Cloud platform. Each week, you will learn and build upon key Cloud development skills to prepare you for this final course project.
Virtualization and Containers
This week, you will learn to evaluate the correct workflows for virtual machines and containers and how to choose the appropriate solution for the task at end. You will also learn about the powerful container management service: Kubernetes. You will apply this knowledge to create a containerized web service and deploy it to a managed container service.
Microservices
This week, you will learn to build effective Microservices that comply with DevOps best practices. You will also learn to operationalize Microservices using Continuous Delivery. You will apply this knowledge to create an effective Microservice using AWS Lambda.
Operations
This week, you will learn to effectively perform Operations. This involves mastering Monitoring and Alerts. A key question about Monitoring and Alerts is what to do when they occur. This question is handled in the following lesson. You will learn how load testing can prevent issues before they arise. Finally, the topic of Kaizen, or continuous improvement, is tackled. All of the topics this week are components of DevOps best practices.
About the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization
With more companies leveraging software that runs on the Cloud, there is a growing need to find and hire individuals with the skills needed to build solutions on a variety of Cloud platforms. Employers agree: Cloud talent is hard to find. This Specialization is designed to address the Cloud talent gap by providing training to anyone interested in developing the job-ready, pragmatic skills needed for careers that leverage Cloud-native technologies.
