Chevron Left
Back to Cloud Virtualization, Containers and APIs

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Virtualization, Containers and APIs by Duke University

4.4
stars
41 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the second course in the Building Cloud Computing Solutions at Scale Specialization! In this course, you will learn to design Cloud-native systems with the fundamental building blocks of Cloud computing. These building blocks include virtual machines and containers. You will also learn how to build effective Microservices using technologies like Flask and Kubernetes. Finally, you will analyze successful patterns in Operations including: Effective alerts, load testing and Kaizen. This course is ideal for beginners as well as intermediate students interested in applying Cloud computing to data science, machine learning and data engineering. Students should have beginner level Linux and intermediate level Python skills. For your project in this course, you build a containerized Flask application that is continuously deployed to a Cloud platform: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP)....
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Cloud Virtualization, Containers and APIs

By ENUONYE D J

Nov 15, 2021

good

By Timothy Z

Mar 9, 2022

r​eally well structured and detailed

By Amna Y A

Jan 27, 2022

thank u

By Umuhoza

Mar 20, 2022

I loved the hands-on experience!!

By Stephan K

Oct 29, 2021

G​ood course, but covering all 3 major cloud platforms at the same time is sometimes a little bit confusing. Also the quizzes are far too simple since many wrong answers are too obvious.

By Ilankumaran M

Nov 21, 2021

detailed explanation on all topics

By Ka P ( Y

Feb 2, 2022

The teacher teaches too many things but they all are too superficial.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder