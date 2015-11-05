About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Circuit Switched Networks

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Packet Switched Networks

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Computer Telephony

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Wireless Technologies

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Features and Apps

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Future Outlook

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

