DR
Mar 7, 2016
Hello Everyone,\n\nI really enjoyed this course and definitely this is great learning experience for me..I am heartily thankful to Both Professors for given me this knowledge..\n\nThanks a lot..
GP
Jan 4, 2016
Great base for the incoming session in this specialization. I've learned about lot of things what i am using every day dut i had no idea how it was developed. Useful base knowledge.
By Anthony S•
Apr 16, 2019
The issue with this course happens within the second week. The first quiz of the second covers material not discussed in the video lectures, not in the required reading, not in the optional reading, and there are no suggestions on how to/where to find this information. As I continued along with the course all the quizzes were the same way. A 4 question quiz should not take several hours of internet searching and several attempts over many days just to pass the quiz. I have my degree from a real university and any quiz was based on material we learned and had the materials to learn information. The beginning of this course is seriously lacking in information so as to provide the student with a reasonable opportunity to pass.
By Xiaohui L•
Jan 19, 2019
This course is very boring. The quiz has nothing to do with the contents of the video or reading materials. The information provided did not help me understand the topic. It is not worth time taking this class.
By Tong L•
May 13, 2020
Do not trust the introduction
> Course Materials are not related to IoT, it taught the histories of AT&T and telephone networks which expect you do research on Google by your own
> Quiz request you to answer by words which is CASE and SPACING SENSITIVE. you will never know why it is correct to answer HTML but wrong to answer Html, wrong to answer html, either (it happens always in most of the questions, so frustrating)
> Questions not related to teaching materials. I just dont know why they keep asking questions that are not related to what is taught. Weirdo.
> example quizz
Select the pair of inventor and their invention that is correct.
Clarence Hickmen - magnetic recording
Ludwig Blattner - telephone answering machine
Kazuo Hashimoto - digital answering machine
Clarence Hickman - telephone answering machine
(None of the above is mentioned in the lesson nor teaching materials, you have to search via google.
when you google, there is no such person "Clarence Hickmen", there is only "Clarence HickmAn"
and the quiz never tells you which is correct and why.
just drop it
and i lose trust in courses of coursera.org after taking this lesson, so disappointed. Have you really review the course before put it on list
The forum is full of complains for 2 years!!!!!!!!! Still, nobody answered us!!!!!!
By Molly U E•
Feb 11, 2019
Many of the week two quizzes and tests are based on information that is not in the lectures nor reading materials. I listen to the lectures and they have limited detail, and the quizzes are focused on very historical or detailed questions. I am spending the majority of my time in this week researching on line to try and find resources that i can learn from. This is not how i would like to take a course - my hope is to learn from lectures and be given reading assignments that i can study and learn from. I am hesitant to drop the class because i have invested so much time on it and wanted to get the certificate of completion - but the amount of time i am investing is not worth the payout. The teacher is very earnest and i believe he knows his subject matter well.
By Arun G•
Aug 24, 2018
Really useless one.. All goes to history. Very tricky really useless questions that plays around the words "early", "original" etc. etc. Stay away from this part. You will spend a day looking for answers to questions such as whether Mr X was a president of the company from 1980-1990 or 1981-1990!!!
By Jeff R•
Apr 27, 2018
This course seemed under prepared. Most quiz and test content was not included in the course material. From being involved with the student forums, this was a universal problem. I have taken over one dozen Coursera software MOOCs. This one is by far the lowest quality. Courses should be based on an outline of learning objectives and the course material should be prepared to cover these key points. Quizzes and tests should reinforce the content and follow the same objectives. What benefit can there be to build testing material that does not follow the content or relevant to the subject matter.
Another problem is the video quality. it is sometimes difficult to understand. This would not normally be a problem. However, no one QA'd the text transcript. It most be from a direct audio text translation and there are whole sections that make no sense.
If you take this course, can expect to spend a lot more time searching the internet to find answers to required tests. Alas, some answers you will never find...
By Luvo•
Jan 12, 2019
The answers are not in the content you provided!!!!
By Mridul M•
Dec 4, 2019
worst course ever. All they are teaching you is history which is fine but the worst part is that there is no link between the lectures and quizzes. I have spent hours and hours to find the answers. To make it even worse is that the all questions in the quizzes are history based.
Frustrated.
By Nishant K•
Aug 2, 2019
This course deserves 1 star because of the quizzes that are totally irrelevant from the topic taught in the lessons. Apart from that, there is no course invigilator to help you around. Some of the links provided in the reading sections are dead Anyway, the course is full of knowledge.
By Lafifa J•
Apr 14, 2020
Complete waste of time. The course is history-based and there is no link between the lectures and quizzes. It took hours after hours to search the answers online which is completely useless.
By Fredrik F•
Mar 15, 2018
So far it is very poor. Alot of info lacking to finish the quizzes
By KAWSHIKARAJ P•
Sep 8, 2019
They need to improve the teaching video length and have to cover a lot for understanding
By DEEPTI S•
Dec 29, 2019
Completely waste of time
By Chan Z S D•
Jul 16, 2020
There are several teething issues with this course.
One, it seems very convoluted. Many terms introduced within the course are not explained in detail, and are simply glossed over. I appreciated the historical section of this course, but the course then took a direct nosedive into the technicalities of some of the devices (telephony network, signals etc etc), such that the content may not be at a level commensurate with the learner. The course description did mention that the course "provides a core grounding... appropriate for any learner". This opinion is also shared by several previous learners of the Coursera community.
Two, for most of the course, save for the first, and last two modules, the questions were completely unrelated, and required extensive Googling for the answer. This, in essence, defeats the purpose of having a quiz, as it should be used to gauge the level of content understanding. You could perceive the quizzes as a more legitimate-looking version of a trivia game like Quizup.
From this introductory course alone, in terms of lecturers, Ganz presented better than Harinath. Harinath digressed a lot, and was not very engaging. Ganz related better, although this could be down to the nature of content.
UCSD, please consider reformatting your quizzes and doing some extensive vetting of the questions. This has been a pressing issue from years and is apparent from the reviews.
By Gautam V•
May 6, 2018
This course had lots of interesting facts about various organisations and their history which I liked so much, but mostly everything were non technical which is fine but testing our knowledge in those areas didn't seem like a good idea. The questions from quizzes was totally random, that is, it was not even said about in the video lectures. At-least, a study material or an information about where to study about those things would have sufficed. The fill in the blanks type questions were too random, where we were supposed to enter the exact answer (even the spaces mattered). That didn't seem like testing our knowledge. Even though we knew most of the correct answers, we weren't able to score marks because of that. Some of the multiple correct questions had answers wrong.
By Dr. H A•
May 12, 2020
Worst experience. There in no correlation between the program and the Quiz, Most of the quizzes appears before the topic. I request the instructors to go through the program once and do the necessary changes.
By Leonardo S•
Feb 27, 2020
This is the worse course I have taken so far.
The professor can barely be understood, the questions are related to subjects not even touched.
Just a waste of time
By Ashraf A•
Mar 27, 2019
First Part of the course is not relevant I guess. we struggled to complete the assignments. The last module of week 2 is good.
By Bashar S E•
Mar 27, 2019
A lot of history knowledge has been included rather than materials that will be really helpful to proceed to further courses .
By Felix S•
Apr 4, 2020
I quit this course due to irrelevant Quiz questions. Content of course is different from quiz questions.
By Dishali J•
Jun 10, 2019
Too much theory in the course and quizzes are very different from what is taught in the lectures.
By Jérôme G•
Feb 24, 2018
Questions don't match the videos. nothing is explained in the videos in order to understand IoT
By Liu X•
Apr 6, 2018
not recommend
haven't learned a lot...plus,questions in quizzes are weird.
By Akash R•
Feb 21, 2018
Not so good.Quiz questions are out of video tutorials and is hard
By ANDREW ( G•
Mar 9, 2018
Question not match with Lecture. This course lucks of support