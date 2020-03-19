About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Semiconductor Devices Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Course 2 of 3 in the
Semiconductor Devices Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

PN Junction at Equilibrium

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

PN Junction Under Bias

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Metal-Semiconductor Contact

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Optoelectronic Devices

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

