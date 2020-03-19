This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5631, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Semiconductor Devices Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
PN Junction at Equilibrium
In this module, we look at pn junction in equilibrium. Topics include: Device structure for pn junction, Energy band diagram at equilibrium for pn junction, Depletion approximation for step junction, Poisson's equation for step junction, Energy band diagram of pn step junction, Beyond depletion approximation, Poisson's equation, Energy band diagram for linearly graded junction, Energy band diagram for heterojunction, and Effect of band alignment for heterojunction.
PN Junction Under Bias
In this module on pn junction under bias, we will cover the following topics: Energy band diagram of pn junction under bias, Capacitance-voltage characteristics, Impact ionization, Avalanche breakdown, Avalanche breakdown voltages, Tunneling current, Zener breakdown, Energy band diagram of pn junction under forward bias, Continuity equation, Boundary conditions, Ideal diode equation, Long- and short-base diodes, Recombination and generation in depletion region, Non-ideal current, Effect of band alignment, and Diffusion and thermionic emission currents.
Metal-Semiconductor Contact
In this module on metal semiconductor contacts, we will cover the following topics: Device structure, Equilibrium energy band diagram, Electrostatic analysis, Energy band diagram under bias, Capacitance-voltage characteristics, Image charge, Dependence of barrier height on electric field, Energy band diagram of Schottky contact under bias, Thermionic emission current, Ohmic contact by heavy doping in semiconductor, Ohmic contact by low metal work function, Surface states, Fermi level pinning.
Optoelectronic Devices
In this module on LEDs, we will cover the follow topics: Basic operating principles of LEDs, Survey of LEDs, Blue LED and solid state lighting, Basic principle of semiconductor laser, Condition for net stimulated emission, Types of semiconductor laser, Photodiode, Avalanche photodiode, Solar cell operating principle, and I-V characteristics and power output.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.25%
- 4 stars17.24%
- 3 stars6.89%
- 2 stars1.72%
- 1 star3.87%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIODE - PN JUNCTION AND METAL SEMICONDUCTOR CONTACT
This course is based on the principles,logically framed ,Application oriented and patiently taught
The tests are quite hard but it can teach students more effectively.
The quizzes are quite difficult. All the subjects are so advance. but over all, it was great experience.
THE CONCEPTS WERE SIMPLE AND NO COMPLEX TERMINOLOGY IS USED, BUT PROBLEMS IN QUIZ FROM SEEK 3 & 4 ,WERE DIFFICULT TO SOLVE JUST FROM LISTENING TO THE LECTURES.
About the Semiconductor Devices Specialization
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5630-5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.