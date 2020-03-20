SK
Aug 25, 2019
Lectures are very informative, and the quiz questions truly test the way person reasons and determines solution to given operating conditions for junction contacts.
CK
Jun 29, 2020
THE CONCEPTS WERE SIMPLE AND NO COMPLEX TERMINOLOGY IS USED, BUT PROBLEMS IN QUIZ FROM SEEK 3 & 4 ,WERE DIFFICULT TO SOLVE JUST FROM LISTENING TO THE LECTURES.
By EGAM, A F (•
Mar 20, 2020
The quizzes are quite difficult. All the subjects are so advance. but over all, it was great experience.
By Pranav W 1•
Apr 3, 2020
Week 4 content is insuffictient for completing the quiz, needs more in depth knowlege
By Sujoy M•
Jun 19, 2020
Good course but not self sufficient. One must read books in parallel to pass the homework problems.
By Akshunn T•
Jun 5, 2020
Week 4 is very ill treated,videos not at all help in solving the assignment.
By Shailesh K•
Aug 25, 2019
By Khushi S•
Jun 3, 2020
nice
By yair d•
Apr 15, 2020
Enjoyed it a lot. Great course. Well balanced and presented in a way that brings interest to the subject. Thoise assignments that demand a solution of the Poisson equation in a subtle scenario in order to better take in the microscopic picture were very instrumental for me . maybe another one will be even better.
By Neha B•
Jun 7, 2020
I loved the course
By James D C•
Mar 12, 2020
Very informative
By OSTAN, V K (•
Apr 1, 2020
Exceptional!
By Prakash R K•
Apr 6, 2022
This course builds upon the earlier course, Semiconductor Physics. One needs to complete the latter before studying this course. As stated in the syllabus, this is an Advanced level course. However, if one has some basic skills in differential and integral calculus, working through this course becomes easier. It is also very useful to know the concept of excess and minority carriers, which was covered in the previous course. I want to stress that one needs to be comfortable with the concepts in the earlier course, especially semiconductor statistics (density of states, equilibrium p & n concentrations, Fermi levels and related probability distributions).
In this course, the basic concepts of the physics at p-n junctions was an eye opener. I also liked the lecture on metal-semiconductor interfaces and applications of pn junctions, such as in solar cells, laser diodes, LED and photodiodes. I also want to strongly suggest that you read through the book by Prof. Donald A. Neamen (Semiconductor Physics and Devices) as you go through the lectures, since it will clarify and reinforce many tricky concepts.
The most useful part of the course, was actually the Homework and Assignments. The problems in the Homework really helps to drive home the fundamentals. In many problems, I had a rough idea on how to solve them, but made numerical errors and got some wrong. However, I really appreciate the fact that we are allowed to resubmit a revised answer and get graded again. This is actually a good learning approach. Trying to correct a solution and actually reach the correct solution, is where learing happens.
Overall, Prof. Park has done an excellent job in teaching this course. The course is useful to anyone who wants to expand their understanding of semiconductor pn junctions. It's good to have this background especially if one wants to work in some way or the other with semiconductors.
By Davide C•
Oct 4, 2021
I admit that the course was very challenging, same as for the 1st one, but I finally managed to get 100% in all assignments. If you want to get detailed information about Semiconductor Physics and PN-Junction, attending this course is mandatory. It is quite tough to complete all assignments, but at the end you will get a very strong understanding. Thank you very much Prof!
By CHANDRA S K•
Jun 30, 2020
By JAYA P R K•
Sep 23, 2020
This course is based on the principles,logically framed ,Application oriented and patiently taught
By S M R•
Apr 6, 2022
Coursera helped me learn skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise.
By Jhazmine M S•
Jul 2, 2020
The tests are quite hard but it can teach students more effectively.
By 露娜•
Apr 27, 2022
amazing ! so great, I learn a lot .thank you very much
By NEBRIDA, R G (•
Mar 27, 2022
Easy to understand and good quizzes
By LACDAO, B B (•
Jan 21, 2021
This is amazing! Helped me a lot!
By Nachiket S T•
Jun 6, 2020
great learning course
By MACHA N S S 1•
Jun 4, 2020
good course..
By Dinesh H k•
Jun 7, 2020
NICE course
By c s s•
Jun 3, 2020
very good
By Venkata S R B•
Jun 6, 2020
exellent
By Jeo R C M•
Oct 1, 2020
NICE