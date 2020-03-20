Chevron Left
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5631, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This course presents in-depth discussion and analysis of pn junction and metal-semiconductor contacts including equilibrium behavior, current and capacitance responses under bias, breakdown, non-rectifying behavior, and surface effect. You'll work through sophisticated analysis and application to electronic devices. At the end of this course learners will be able to: 1. Analyze pn junction at equilibrium and under bias, capacitance and current characteristics, and breakdown behavior 2. Analyze metal-semiconductor contact at equilibrium and under bias, capacitance and current characteristics, non-rectifying contact and surface effects...

SK

Aug 25, 2019

Lectures are very informative, and the quiz questions truly test the way person reasons and determines solution to given operating conditions for junction contacts.

CK

Jun 29, 2020

THE CONCEPTS WERE SIMPLE AND NO COMPLEX TERMINOLOGY IS USED, BUT PROBLEMS IN QUIZ FROM SEEK 3 & 4 ,WERE DIFFICULT TO SOLVE JUST FROM LISTENING TO THE LECTURES.

By EGAM, A F (

Mar 20, 2020

The quizzes are quite difficult. All the subjects are so advance. but over all, it was great experience.

By Pranav W 1

Apr 3, 2020

Week 4 content is insuffictient for completing the quiz, needs more in depth knowlege

By Sujoy M

Jun 19, 2020

Good course but not self sufficient. One must read books in parallel to pass the homework problems.

By Akshunn T

Jun 5, 2020

Week 4 is very ill treated,videos not at all help in solving the assignment.

By Shailesh K

Aug 25, 2019

By Khushi S

Jun 3, 2020

nice

By yair d

Apr 15, 2020

Enjoyed it a lot. Great course. Well balanced and presented in a way that brings interest to the subject. Thoise assignments that demand a solution of the Poisson equation in a subtle scenario in order to better take in the microscopic picture were very instrumental for me . maybe another one will be even better.

By Neha B

Jun 7, 2020

I loved the course

By James D C

Mar 12, 2020

Very informative

By OSTAN, V K (

Apr 1, 2020

Exceptional!

By Prakash R K

Apr 6, 2022

T​his course builds upon the earlier course, Semiconductor Physics. One needs to complete the latter before studying this course. As stated in the syllabus, this is an Advanced level course. However, if one has some basic skills in differential and integral calculus, working through this course becomes easier. It is also very useful to know the concept of excess and minority carriers, which was covered in the previous course. I want to stress that one needs to be comfortable with the concepts in the earlier course, especially semiconductor statistics (density of states, equilibrium p & n concentrations, Fermi levels and related probability distributions).

In this course, the basic concepts of the physics at p-n junctions was an eye opener. I also liked the lecture on metal-semiconductor interfaces and applications of pn junctions, such as in solar cells, laser diodes, LED and photodiodes. I also want to strongly suggest that you read through the book by Prof. Donald A. Neamen (Semiconductor Physics and Devices) as you go through the lectures, since it will clarify and reinforce many tricky concepts.

T​he most useful part of the course, was actually the Homework and Assignments. The problems in the Homework really helps to drive home the fundamentals. In many problems, I had a rough idea on how to solve them, but made numerical errors and got some wrong. However, I really appreciate the fact that we are allowed to resubmit a revised answer and get graded again. This is actually a good learning approach. Trying to correct a solution and actually reach the correct solution, is where learing happens.

Overall, Prof. Park has done an excellent job in teaching this course. The course is useful to anyone who wants to expand their understanding of semiconductor pn junctions. It's good to have this background especially if one wants to work in some way or the other with semiconductors.

By Davide C

Oct 4, 2021

I admit that the course was very challenging, same as for the 1st one, but I finally managed to get 100% in all assignments. If you want to get detailed information about Semiconductor Physics and PN-Junction, attending this course is mandatory. It is quite tough to complete all assignments, but at the end you will get a very strong understanding. Thank you very much Prof!

By CHANDRA S K

Jun 30, 2020

By JAYA P R K

Sep 23, 2020

This course is based on the principles,logically framed ,Application oriented and patiently taught

By S M R

Apr 6, 2022

Coursera helped me learn skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise.

By Jhazmine M S

Jul 2, 2020

The tests are quite hard but it can teach students more effectively.

By 露娜

Apr 27, 2022

amazing ! so great, I learn a lot .thank you very much

By NEBRIDA, R G (

Mar 27, 2022

Easy to understand and good quizzes

By LACDAO, B B (

Jan 21, 2021

This is amazing! Helped me a lot!

By Nachiket S T

Jun 6, 2020

great learning course

By MACHA N S S 1

Jun 4, 2020

good course..

By Dinesh H k

Jun 7, 2020

NICE course

By c s s

Jun 3, 2020

very good

By Venkata S R B

Jun 6, 2020

exellent

By Jeo R C M

Oct 1, 2020

NICE

