About this Course

Intermediate Level

Electromagnetics, basic electrical circuits

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • ·      Gain a detailed understanding of Schottky and p-n diodes.

    ·      Calculate key diode parameters based on their physical structure.

Skills you will gain

  • Construction of SPICE models of Schottky and p-n diode
  • Idenification of diode losses
  • Electrostatic analysis of Schottky and p-n diode
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Semiconductor physics background

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Schottky diodes

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

p-n Diodes

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Power diode losses

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

