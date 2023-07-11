Università di Napoli Federico II
Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization
Università di Napoli Federico II

Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization

Learn to operate in the autonomous vehicle sector!. Master skills for the design and management of autonomous land, air and sea transport systems

Taught in English

Sergio Savino
Domenico Accardo
Alfredo Renga

Instructors: Sergio Savino

1,670 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.3

(29 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to schematize a real system

  • How to mathematically model multi-physics systems

  • How to analyse experimental measures

  • How to build Matlab/Simulink models

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Università di Napoli Federico II
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 3 course series

A quick tour on Big Data and Business Intelligence

Course 17 hours3.9 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Manage big data

    Build a big data framework

    Get value form big data

    Design an AI process

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Data Preparation
Category: Apache Hadoop
Category: Data scientist
Category: Big Data Architect

Autonomous Aerospace Systems

Course 210 hours4.4 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Design and develop efficient driving and navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles

Skills you'll gain

Category: Modeling
Category: Business Intelligence
Category: Mechanical Engineering
Category: Simulation
Category: Virtual models

Modelling and simulation of mechanical systems

Course 313 hours

What you'll learn

  • Schematize a real system

    Mathematically model multi-physics system

    Development of Matlab/Simulink models

Skills you'll gain

Category: Control systems
Category: Mechanical systems analysis and Mechanical modelling
Category: Smart Device
Category: Virtual model design
Category: Vision systems

Instructors

Sergio Savino
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course1,578 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

