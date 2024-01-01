Domenico Accardo is Professor for the topics of Avionics and Air Traffic Management at Università degli studi di Napoli Federico II UNINA and at Italian Air Force Academy. He has been Principal Investigator for several research projects in the fields of Sensors and Systems for Guidance, Navigation, and Control, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Air Traffic Management. He has published more than 100 indexed articles for International Journals and International Conferences. He has been Chair for the Sensor Systems and Information Fusion Technical Committee SSIF-TC of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics AIAA. He is responsible for the Laboratory of Innovative Flight Technologies LIFT which is devoted to Research and Technology Transfer activities at UNINA. He is Chair of the Degree Course in Management of Aerospace Systems for Defense in cooperation between UNINA and the Italian Air Force Academy.