Università di Napoli Federico II
Autonomous Aerospace Systems
Università di Napoli Federico II

Autonomous Aerospace Systems

This course is part of Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization

Taught in English

Alfredo Renga
Domenico Accardo
Giancarmine Fasano

Instructors: Alfredo Renga

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Design and develop efficient driving and navigation solutions for autonomous vehicles

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Introduce the concept of Unmanned Air Vehicle UAV and Unmanned Aircraft System UAS

What's included

4 videos4 readings1 quiz

Introduce the concept of principles of guidance and patch management for autonomous aircraft

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz

Introduce the integrated navigation systems for autonomous aerospace systems

What's included

5 videos9 readings1 quiz

An important function for unmanned and autonomous aircraft: obstacle detection and tracking

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz

How does an autopilot work

What's included

4 videos7 readings1 quiz

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.6 (8 ratings)
Alfredo Renga
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course1,413 learners
Domenico Accardo
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course1,413 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

Recommended if you're interested in Mechanical Engineering

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 15

4.4

15 reviews

  • 5 stars

    60%

  • 4 stars

    33.33%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    6.66%

NK
5

Reviewed on Mar 19, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions