Giancarmine Fasano is Associate Professor at the University of Naples “Federico II”, where he holds courses in “Unmanned Aircraft Systems”, “Design of Autonomous Aircraft”, and “Space Flight Dynamics”. His research activities in the field of aeronautics are focused on UAS, and in particular on sense and avoid and cooperative multi-UAV systems. In the space field he is mainly interested in distributed space systems and proximity operations, with emphasis on relative motion design and control, and space situational awareness. He is Vice-Chair of the Avionics Systems Panel of the IEEE Aerospace and Electronic Systems Society (AESS), Senior Editor of IEEE Transactions on Aerospace and Electronic Systems for the Avionics Area, Associate Editor of the IEEE AES Magazine for the UAS area of specialty. He is also Member of the AIAA Sensor Systems and Information Fusion Technical Committee and has been member of the IAA Committee on Small Satellites. He has co-authored over 150 publications and five book chapters.