Salvatore Strano was born in Vico Equense, Italy, on November 26th, 1980. He received the M.S. degree in mechanical engineering and the Ph.D. degree in mechanical systems engineering from the University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy, in 2005 and 2009, respectively. He is Associate Professor of Applied Mechanics and Railway Vehicle Dynamics at the University of Naples Federico II. His research interests include condition monitoring for railway and road vehicles, energy harvesting systems. Research experience in modelling, control and monitoring of mechatronic devices. Expert in hardware in the loop platforms and real-time hybrid simulations. He is author of more than 100 papers in international journals and refereed conferences. He serves on the editorial board of several international scientific journals and conferences.