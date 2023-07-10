The course provides the principles of modelling and simulation of modern mechatronic systems, which are mechanical systems integrated with several types of sensors and actuators. The aim of the course is to show different methodologies to improve the potential of mechanical systems by transforming them into mechatronic systems based on virtual models. In particular, the lessons will be focused on case studies in three engineering fields: robotics, controlled electro-hydraulic actuators and smart devices.
Modelling and simulation of mechanical systems
This course is part of Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization
Taught in English
1,568 already enrolled
What you'll learn
Schematize a real system
Mathematically model multi-physics system
Development of Matlab/Simulink models
There are 3 modules in this course
Computer vision for the control of mechanical systems.
Modelling, control and simulation of electro-hydraulic shake tables.
Design and development of a smart tyre.
