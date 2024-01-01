Profile

Sergio Savino

Professor of Applied Mechanics

    Bio

    Sergio Savino was born in Naples, Italy, on 7th of May 1975. He received the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2001, and the Ph.D. degree in Thermomechanical System Engineering with specialization in applied mechanics and robotics, in 2005, both from the University of Naples “Federico II”. 2013 - research fellow at the Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Naples “Federico II”. 2017 –Researcher at the Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Naples “Federico II”. 2020 – Associate Professor at the Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Naples “Federico II”. Research activities were carried on: Dynamics, Dynamic modeling of mechanical systems, Automation of mechanical systems, Control of mechanical systems, Robot Mechanics, Planning of the trajectories of industrial robots using innovative algorithms, Video Applications for Robotics, Development of mechatronic systems for prosthetic use, Identification of the objects’ inertia parameters, Diagnostics and mechanical systems, Signal analysis and processing. He is the author of over 100 scientific publications, and he has also applied for patents on the following topics: "Robot to scan and replicate surfaces", "Hand prosthesis in which the five fingers are all driven by a single tie rod inelastic" and “Under-actuated hand prosthesis with lockable fingers, activated by means of a spherical cap-shaped piezoresistive sensor”.

    Courses - English

    Modelling and simulation of mechanical systems

