Università di Napoli Federico II
A quick tour on Big Data and Business Intelligence
Università di Napoli Federico II

A quick tour on Big Data and Business Intelligence

Taught in English

Elio Masciari

Instructor: Elio Masciari

3.9

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Manage big data

    Build a big data framework

    Get value form big data

    Design an AI process

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

Getting familiar with the following key concepts by attending the lessons and answering basic queries

What's included

4 videos16 readings1 quiz

Getting familiar with the following paradigms by attending the lessons and writing small pieces of programs

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz

Getting familiar with the following tools by attending the lessons and solving small case studies

What's included

3 videos9 readings1 quiz

Getting familiar with the No SQL paradigm and AI building blocks by attending the lessons and designing basic solutions

What's included

3 videos12 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Elio Masciari
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course1,378 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

