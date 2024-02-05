This course is devoted to beginners and practitioners of Big Data and AI fields. It will be a quick overview of some basic concepts that could be further elaborated by professionals. Ranging from CAP theorem to Turing assumption, we will provide a starting guide for diving in these fascinating topics.
A quick tour on Big Data and Business Intelligence
This course is part of Autonomous Vehicle Engineering Specialization
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Manage big data
Build a big data framework
Get value form big data
Design an AI process
There are 4 modules in this course
Getting familiar with the following key concepts by attending the lessons and answering basic queries
Getting familiar with the following paradigms by attending the lessons and writing small pieces of programs
Getting familiar with the following tools by attending the lessons and solving small case studies
Getting familiar with the No SQL paradigm and AI building blocks by attending the lessons and designing basic solutions
Reviewed on Feb 4, 2024
