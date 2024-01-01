Profile

Elio Masciari

Professor of Information Processing Systems

Bio

Elio Masciari is currently associate professor at University Federico II of Naples. Previously he was senior researcher at the Institute for High Performance Computing and Networks (ICAR-CNR) of the National Research Council of Italy. He has been advisor of several master thesis at the University of Calabria and at University Magna Graecia in Catanzaro. He was advisor of PhD thesis in computer engineering at University of Calabria and University of Naples Federico II. He has served as a member of the program committee of several international conferences. He served as both editor and reviewer for several scientific journal of international relevance. He is author of more than 160 publications on journals and both national and international conferences.

Courses - English

A quick tour on Big Data and Business Intelligence

