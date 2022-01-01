About this Specialization

The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5630-5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here. This Semiconductor Devices specialization is designed to be a deep dive into the fundamentals of the electronic devices that form the backbone of our current integrated circuits technology. You will gain valuable experience in semiconductor physics, pn junctions, metal-semiconductor contacts, bipolar junction transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) devices, and MOS field effect transistors. Specialization Learning Outcomes: *Learn fundamental mechanisms of electrical conduction in semiconductors *Understand operating principles of basic electronic devices including pn junction, metal-semiconductor contact, bipolar junction transistors and field effect transistors *Analyze and evaluate the performance of basic electronic devices *Prepare for further analysis of electronic and photonic devices based on semiconductors
Semiconductor Physics

Diode - pn Junction and Metal Semiconductor Contact

Transistor - Field Effect Transistor and Bipolar Junction Transistor

This specialization is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
