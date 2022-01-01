- device analysis
Semiconductor Devices Specialization
Master the Fundamentals of Semiconductors. Analyze the fundamentals of semiconductors and evaluate the performance of electronic devices.
What you will learn
Principles of basic electronic devices including pn junction, metal-semiconductor contact, bipolar junction transistors and field effect transistors
Analyze and evaluate the performance of basic electronic devices
While mastering the fundamental physics of semiconductors and their role in modern technology, you will engage in homework problem sets that challenge you to apply operating principles in derivations and calculations. In addition, you will engage in complex analysis and derivation tasks in consultation with peers to synthesize your theoretical knowledge.
Some undergraduate-level math and physics, along with some basics of electrical engineering
Semiconductor Physics
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5630, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Diode - pn Junction and Metal Semiconductor Contact
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5631, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
Transistor - Field Effect Transistor and Bipolar Junction Transistor
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5632, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
