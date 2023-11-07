Course 2 begins with the definitions of resistivity and sheet resistance of semiconductors and metals and emphasizes the importance of working with the correct units for each. We see how to calculate the sheet resistance of a thin conducting film once we know its resistivity. A method to determine the contact resistance using the transfer length method is described, along with the definition of the specific contact resistivity. Current-voltage (IV) measurements of p-n junction diodes are used to extract key device parameters such as the ideality factor and series resistance. The course project explores how process monitor blocks are used to maintain manufacturing integrity.
Electrical Characterization: Diodes
This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization
Taught in English
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Define resistance, resistivity, and sheet resistance and their associated units.
Describe how to perform four-point probe current-voltage measurements.
Explain the use of the transfer length method.
There are 6 modules in this course
