Arizona State University
Electrical Characterization: Diodes
Arizona State University

Electrical Characterization: Diodes

This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization

Taught in English

Trevor Thornton

Instructor: Trevor Thornton

What you'll learn

  • Define resistance, resistivity, and sheet resistance and their associated units.

  • Describe how to perform four-point probe current-voltage measurements.

  • Explain the use of the transfer length method.

Skills you'll gain

There are 6 modules in this course

Course 2 begins with the definitions of resistivity and sheet resistance of semiconductors and metals and emphasizes the importance of working with the correct units for each. We see how to calculate the sheet resistance of a thin conducting film once we know its resistivity. A method to determine the contact resistance using the transfer length method is described, along with the definition of the specific contact resistivity. Current-voltage (IV) measurements of p-n junction diodes are used to extract key device parameters such as the ideality factor and series resistance. The course project explores how process monitor blocks are used to maintain manufacturing integrity.

What's included

1 video2 readings

This week introduces the concepts of resistivity and sheet resistance.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This week, you will learn about measuring resistance with four-point probes.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about measuring contact resistance using transfer length measurements.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about the current-voltage (IV) characteristics of diodes.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will complete a case study to assess your ability to determine what happened to a process monitor block to change its resistance.

What's included

1 video2 quizzes

Instructor

Trevor Thornton
Arizona State University
5 Courses957 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

