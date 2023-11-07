Arizona State University
Fundamentals of Semiconductor Characterization
Arizona State University

Fundamentals of Semiconductor Characterization

This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization

Taught in English

Trevor Thornton

Instructor: Trevor Thornton

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Review energy band diagrams of metals, semiconductors, and insulators.

  • Explain the relationship between conductivity, carrier concentration, and mobility.

  • Distinguish between direct and indirect bandgap semiconductors.








There are 4 modules in this course

The goal of this course is to review the fundamentals of semiconductor materials, p-n junction diodes, and MOS capacitors. There are many semiconductor technologies based on different material systems, but the most important is complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor, or CMOS for short. This course will focus on semiconductor materials and devices relevant to CMOS manufacturing, but the concepts can be applied much more broadly. Many of you may have already completed a semester-long class focused on devices, perhaps even more than one. However, if you took that class a while ago or have only the minimum exposure to semiconductor devices, we have developed this short course to review the fundamentals you will need to be successful in this specialization.

What's included

3 videos2 readings

This week provides a brief overview of the basics of semiconductors. This information may be familiar to some, but it may provide a solid introduction to others.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about the band diagrams and current voltage characteristics of p-n junction diodes.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn about metal-oxide semiconductor (MOS) capacitors and oxide charges.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Trevor Thornton
Arizona State University
5 Courses957 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

