Arizona State University
Semiconductor Characterization Specialization
Learn to Characterize Semiconductors. Explore electrical, electron beam, ion beam, x-ray, and optical measurement techniques for workplace application.

Taught in English

Trevor Thornton

Trevor Thornton

5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(13 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will identify characteristics of complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) materials and devices.

  • Students will distinguish among different types of semiconductor characterization.

  • Students will apply their understanding of different measurement techniques to real-world situations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 5 course series

Fundamentals of Semiconductor Characterization

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Review energy band diagrams of metals, semiconductors, and insulators.

  • Explain the relationship between conductivity, carrier concentration, and mobility.

  • Distinguish between direct and indirect bandgap semiconductors.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Semiconductor Device
Category: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Category: Semiconductors
Category: Semiconductor Characterization Techniques
Category: Semiconductor Materials
Category: Semiconductor Device Physics

Electrical Characterization: Diodes

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • Define resistance, resistivity, and sheet resistance and their associated units.

  • Describe how to perform four-point probe current-voltage measurements.

  • Explain the use of the transfer length method.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Semiconductor Device
Category: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Category: Semiconductors
Category: Semiconductor Characterization Techniques
Category: Semiconductor Materials
Category: Semiconductor Device Physics

Electrical Characterization: MOSFETs

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Extract characteristic parameters of MOS capacitors.

  • Extract characteristic parameters of MOSFETs.

  • Analyze real-world MOSFET data.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Semiconductor Device
Category: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Category: Semiconductors
Category: Semiconductor Characterization Techniques
Category: Semiconductor Materials
Category: Semiconductor Device Physics

Electron and Ion Beam Characterization

Course 4

What you'll learn

  • Explain the interaction of electron and ion beams with semiconductor materials.

  • Describe the constituent components of electron and ion beam characterization systems.

  • Describe applications of electron and ion beam characterization.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Semiconductor Device
Category: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Category: Semiconductors
Category: Semiconductor Characterization Techniques
Category: Semiconductor Materials
Category: Semiconductor Device Physics

Optical and X-Ray Characterization

Course 5

What you'll learn

  • Describe the use of light to measure the thickness and refractive index of thin transparent films.

  • Explain how light is absorbed and emitted by semiconductors.

  • Explain the advantages and limitations of optical and X-ray characterization.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Semiconductor Device
Category: Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Category: Semiconductors
Category: Semiconductor Characterization Techniques
Category: Semiconductor Materials
Category: Semiconductor Device Physics

Instructor

Trevor Thornton
Arizona State University
5 Courses

Offered by

Arizona State University

