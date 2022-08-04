About this Course

2,596 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic electronic circuits background including active circuits, first exposure to circuit simulation using LTSPICE or equivalent

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​asic understanding of semiconductor power switches

    M​odeling and simulation of semiconductor power switches

Skills you will gain

  • device analysis
  • Device modeling
  • Electronic Circuit Simulation
  • Device simulation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic electronic circuits background including active circuits, first exposure to circuit simulation using LTSPICE or equivalent

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your degree

This Course is part of an online degree program offered by the University of Colorado Boulder. When you enroll in a for-credit non-degree course through the university and complete it online, it counts as credit hours towards a degree at CU-Boulder. All you have to do is apply through the university.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Power semiconductor device basics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Key power semiconductor devices

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 64 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Power device data sheets

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Power device losses in switching circuits

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder