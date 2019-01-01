University of California San Diego Logo

UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.

Courses and Specializations

Big Data
Big Data Specialization

Bioinformatics
Bioinformatics Specialization

Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education
Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization

Data Structures and Algorithms
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Drug Development Product Management
Drug Development Product Management Specialization

Interaction Design
Interaction Design Specialization

Internet of Things and AI Cloud
Internet of Things and AI Cloud Specialization

Learn to Teach Java
Learn to Teach Java Specialization

Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond
Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization

Object Oriented Programming in Java
Object Oriented Programming in Java Specialization

Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization

Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education
Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education Specialization

Alexander S. Kulikov

Alexander S. Kulikov

Professor
Department of Mathematics and Computer Science
Amarnath Gupta

Amarnath Gupta

Director, Advanced Query Processing Lab
San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)
Andrea Zonca

Andrea Zonca

HPC Applications Specialist
San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)
Beth Simon

Beth Simon

Teaching Professor
Education Studies
Bruce Dunn

Bruce Dunn

Associate Dean
Extension
Christine Alvarado

Christine Alvarado

Associate Teaching Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Daniel M Kane

Daniel M Kane

Assistant Professor
Department of Computer Science and Engineering / Department of Mathematics
Dr. Stephen Mayfield

Dr. Stephen Mayfield

Professor of Molecular Biology
University of California San Diego
Drew Dougherty

Drew Dougherty

Elizabeth Gerber

Elizabeth Gerber

Associate Professor, Co-director of the Research Cluster at the Segal Design Institute
McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science (Segal Design Institute), School of Communication, Kellogg School of Management (by courtesy), School of Education and Social Policy (by courtesy)
Ganz Chockalingam

Ganz Chockalingam

Principal Engineer
Qualcomm Institute of Calit2, UC, San Diego
Gretchen Laue

Gretchen Laue

Harinath Garudadri

Harinath Garudadri

Associate Research Scientist
Qualcomm Institute of Calit2, UC, San Diego
Ilkay Altintas

Ilkay Altintas

Chief Data Science Officer
San Diego Supercomputer Center
Ira "Ike" Levine

Ira "Ike" Levine

Professor, Natural and Applied Sciences
University of Southern Maine
Jacob O. Wobbrock

Jacob O. Wobbrock

Professor
The Information School
Jess Yuen

Jess Yuen

Joseph D. Ma

Joseph D. Ma

Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy
Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Josh Shapiro, PhD

Josh Shapiro, PhD

Director of Research
UC San Diego Extension
Julian McAuley

Julian McAuley

Assistant Professor
Computer Science
Leo Porter

Leo Porter

Associate Teaching Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Mai Nguyen

Mai Nguyen

Lead for Data Analytics
San Diego Supercomputer Center
Mia Minnes

Mia Minnes

Assistant Teaching Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Michael Levin

Michael Levin

Lecturer
Computer Science
Michael Levin

Michael Levin

Visiting Scholar
Computer Science
Mikhail Rayko

Mikhail Rayko

Senior Researcher
Center For Algorithmic Biotechnology
Natasha Balac, Ph.D.

Natasha Balac, Ph.D.

Interdisciplinary Center for Data Science
Qualcomm Institute/CalIT2
Neil Rhodes

Neil Rhodes

Adjunct Faculty
Computer Science and Engineering
Niema Moshiri

Niema Moshiri

Assistant Teaching Professor
Computer Science & Engineering
Nikolay Vyahhi

Nikolay Vyahhi

Visiting Scholar
Department of Computer Science and Engineering
Paul Rodriguez

Paul Rodriguez

Research Programmer
San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC)
Pavel Pevzner

Pavel Pevzner

Professor
Department of Computer Science and Engineering
Phillip Compeau

Phillip Compeau

Visiting Researcher
Department of Computer Science & Engineering
Rich Mayhew

Rich Mayhew

Instructor
University of California, San Diego Extension
Rob Knight

Rob Knight

Professor
Pediatrics and Computer Science & Engineering. Director, Center for Microbiome Innovation, University of California, San Diego
Sabeel Mansuri

Sabeel Mansuri

Software Engineer
Amazon
Scott Klemmer

Scott Klemmer

Professor
Cognitive Science & Computer Science
Vikram Sirupurapu

Vikram Sirupurapu

Master’s Student
Williams S. Ettouati, Pharm.D.

Williams S. Ettouati, Pharm.D.

Managing Director, Master of Science in Drug Development & Product Management
Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Владимир Подольский

Владимир Подольский

Доцент
Факультет компьютерных наук НИУ ВШЭ
