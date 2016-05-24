About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graphs
  • Search Algorithm
  • Graph Algorithms
  • Graph Data Structures
Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Graphs

5 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Class design and simple graph search

8 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Finding shortest paths in weighted graphs

6 hours to complete
