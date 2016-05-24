How does Google Maps plan the best route for getting around town given current traffic conditions? How does an internet router forward packets of network traffic to minimize delay? How does an aid group allocate resources to its affiliated local partners?
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Introduction to the Course
Welcome to the first week in the third course of our Intermediate Java Programming Specialization. Once again start with introductions, and in particular introduce the unique structure of this course. Also, if you're not sure if this course is right for you, we've got an optional pre-course quiz coming right up that can help you figure out if you're in the right place. If you decide to stay with us (and we really hope you will!) we've got a great backbone project for you: your very own mapping application, inspired by Google Maps! The core data structure throughout this course is graphs, which may very well be the most fundamental data structure in all of computer science. Ready to begin? So are we!
Introduction to Graphs
This week we'll start getting technical, introducing you to the central data structure in the course: Graphs. You'll learn the basics and then have a chance to dive in a little deeper into the code, getting ready to start building that Google Maps-like application.
Class design and simple graph search
This week you'll get the backbone of your map search engine up and running. In previous courses, including the previous courses in this specialization, you've probably been given most of the classes you needed to complete the assignments. But learning how to design classes from scratch is a key skill that you will need as you become a more sophisticated Java programmer. This week we'll give you the tools you need to create a robust and elegant class design for your map search engine. We'll introduce a similar problem and show you how it can be represented as a graph. Then we'll introduce two core search algorithms: depth-first search and breadth-first search. Finally, we'll turn our graph problem into a set of Java classes. Your task on the programming assignment this week will be to do the same thing, but in the context on the map search engine!
Finding shortest paths in weighted graphs
In the past two weeks, you've developed a strong understanding of how to design classes to represent a graph and how to use a graph to represent a map. In this week, you'll add a key feature of map data to our graph representation -- distances -- by adding weights to your edges to produce a "weighted graph". Although this might seem like a small change, the algorithms that work for unweighted graphs may prove ineffective for weighted graphs. To address this problem, you'll explore more advanced shortest path algorithms. First, you'll see how to find the shortest path on a weighted graph, then you'll see how to find it more quickly. In the project, you'll apply these ideas to create the core of any good mapping application: finding the shortest route from one location to another.
The material was incredibly interesting, but Week 4 was super, super hard. I think their needs to be additional support material on Dijkstra and AStarSearch algorithms.
Good class. New to Java and this was a nice and manageable intro with some solid usable algorithmic practice thrown in. Only took about a week and a half.
This course is really helpful since even though i got lecture from college this course explain it much easier in my opionon so thanks for making this course
It was a very good course and I learned a lot about graphs. But the student who takes this course needs strong programming skills in Java and week 4 is tough
This Specialization covers intermediate topics in software development. You’ll learn object-oriented programming principles that will allow you to use Java to its full potential, and you’ll implement data structures and algorithms for organizing large amounts of data in a way that is both efficient and easy to work with. You’ll also practice critically evaluating your own code, and you’ll build technical communication skills that will help you prepare for job interviews and collaborative work as a software engineer. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to analyze data collected from a real-world (social) network. Google has contributed real-world projects and the involvement of its engineers as guest lecturers to these courses. A small, select group of top learners who complete the Specialization will be offered practice interviews with Google recruiters. Invitation to a practice interview does not guarantee an actual interview or employment.
