DB
Oct 12, 2017
Great into to Java, instructors have clearly put thought in to the format with the choose your own learning style videos, and additional coverage where it may be needed. These have been very helpful.
SU
Jun 7, 2017
Fantastic course! I would recommend to anyone interested in learning the graph data structure in a fun and hands-on and engaging way! Definitely one of the best courses I have followed on Coursera.
By Venkata R S•
Apr 14, 2019
As I keep completing the assignment, I got more confident on my Java and debugging skills. I would recommend solidifying your undestanding of the Data Structures
By Nicolai A•
Oct 7, 2020
The course is execelent, really enjoy it, long time ago in the University did these algorithms, but never use them again, now the are everywhere, 100% recomend this course
By Saša T•
Jan 14, 2016
I would definitely recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn about graphs and other advanced data structures.
The course is really well planed and has an incredible starter code to work on.
I would like to address one thing mentioned in some reviews: since the authors were focused on creating the best possible resources for the main topic of the course (and they did it remarkably well), some other data structures used in graphs (such as HashSet and PriorityQueues) seemed poorly covered, and hence it seemed there is a lack of resources for the course. But in my opinion, this was not a big issue, anyone interested could have found a bunch of free online resources. It is unrealistic to expect that the course should cover all the accompanying topics, they are just too broad. The course covers exactly what is described in its description.
The only remark I have is the lack of programming assignments in the fourth week. But I am sure this can and will be easily fixed in some of the future course offerings.
To conclude, based only on the knowledge I had before the course, and the knowledge I have now, this course deserves nothing less than a 5-star rating.
By Dzejlan•
Dec 22, 2015
This is one of the best series of courses I came along in online MOOC platform, such a brilliant course, this whole specialization is brilliant, such a interesting projects, I'm disappointed that I live in country that isn't that much wealthy to help this Specialization and to be able to do Capstone Project , but I wish all the best hope to finish all in time, this is in my top 3 online MOOC Courses and I saw a lot of them.
I wish all the best to this team and people that made this possible.
By Vishal J•
May 13, 2020
It was really a very good course. Earlier I was not able to understand how to implement various algorithms on my own but this course helped me to build my own logic from scratch. It's real time application of the data structures in maps was really amazing which helped me to understand real world application of data structures. The instructors explained each concept very well and overall it is worth doing this course if you want to gain in depth knowledge of graph data structure.
By Gao S•
Jan 6, 2021
The Peer-Review Part is so annoying. Others are excellent to learn. This course mainly focus on graph.Breadth-First Search, Dijkstra and A* search algorithms, Hamiltonian graph and Eulerian graph and son on.
By Dixon B•
Oct 13, 2017
By mark k•
Jul 18, 2017
Excellent course. I have a 32 year old CS degree and needed a Java Course which did not cover the basics of programming but rather covered advanced CS topics in a Java Context. This is the course.
By Solange G U•
Jun 8, 2017
By Ankit A•
Jun 20, 2019
good course with requisite theory,proper guidance and application based problems
By Robert B•
Oct 4, 2017
This course is fine until the end assignment. Not enough algorithms are covered to support additional methods on graphs. The end of course simply felt rushed leaving the feeling topics were skipped (which they were compared to other courses out there).
By Nicolas F•
Mar 8, 2021
I left the course because arriving at week 3, I realized that no-one is helping anymore when someone is stuck, especially not mentors. The forum is full with requests for review, and helpful content is rare.
By Rafael M•
Jan 28, 2016
I'm graduated in System Analysis, not Computer Sciences, and learned to program only by experience. After 20 years it's a good deal but still I missed the theoretical background and this always annoyed me. I knew and used to make good use of all the structures presented in this course but never could quite explain how or why, or talk in asymptotic notations. Now I can. I didn't stop here, I do take some topics to deep dive during the lectures. It's being a great experience and I only wish I could have more time to keep myself always enrolled in some course.
By ABHISHEK K M•
Dec 18, 2018
I have an enriching experience that I have been through these days during the course. I am elated that I found some well explained concepts along with solid implementation scenario in each week. I have got to work on intense cool projects . Assignments were as per to the real life scenario with concrete match up. I am overly elated to be a student of this valuable praiseworthy course. Thanks again for framing such an incredible course.
Best Regards,
Abhishek Kumar Mandal
(https://abhishek-abhi.github.io/)
By João A•
Mar 12, 2016
Very good series for learning Java and OO Principles. The big application approach is very interesting as we can see the whole picture even when we know little yet. The interviews with software engineers are very enlightening.
This particular installment has the animation of the shortest path algorithm on the map and that's very helpful to fully understand the amount of work and the effects of optimizations in different shortest path approaches.
By Vimal C•
Mar 27, 2019
It's a very enjoyable course, very well delivered, loved it. Highly recommended for anyone interested in Computer Science.
Christine's lectures are the best. Mia's video lectures are also fine. Leo's video lectures don't come out too well as he doesn't look very comfortable doing video lectures!!
One suggestion - You can compress this to 5 weeks from 6 weeks, or include more material.
All together, excellent course.
By Ankit B•
Jan 30, 2016
Very informative and learning experience. This is first time I have attended any online course. This course and coaches in the course explained things so nicely that I felt it like sitting in a class room. Entire team deserves a "BIG" applaud for conducting such a nice session.
Course content was nicely designed and brilliantly explained. Its really worth appearing in this course.
Thank you UC, San Diego !!!
By Diana M•
Jan 26, 2016
As 2 previous courses of this specialization - the authors did a great job! I really enjoy it and learn a lot of things. The workload is perfect: not too much, so you can get things done on time, but still pretty informative and intense. The way the material is presented is beyond all expectations. I really recommend this specialization to anybody looking for a good course of algorithms in Java.
By Kamaldeep T•
Nov 6, 2016
Another course handled excellently in the series. All the lectures and topics were really effective in introducing weighty concepts, but making it much easier to work with them through clear explanations. Super knowledgeable instructers, assignments and quizzes helped contribute to some solid learning through the course. The course was put together really well, thanks!
By C S•
Jan 19, 2017
UCSD always bring there A game, with fun projects and extensions to real world problems. I have completed all three courses.
This course was especially informative as it dipped into the graph theory and the optimization problems we face.
The course itself is fun and informative and may seem tough at times but is really rewarding once complete. Thanks guys and girls.
By Vasileios K•
Sep 10, 2017
Very good course. The professors are really interesting and fun to watch. I really like the project oriented approach they take. Something that I would like to see in the future: It would be nice if they could explain the technologies they used for making the project interface a little bit more, as a guide for further study.
By FANGRONG P•
Feb 11, 2016
I really like the way that the professors explain everything. I also like the project which helps me understand and memorize the algorithms by fitting them into real world problem, that I learned Dijkstra algorithm multiple times but this is the first time I feel like understanding it thoroughly and will keep it in my mind.
By Trilobiet I•
Dec 10, 2018
Very interesting course. Inspiring lecturers. Nice challenges too, you really get into coding. It would even be better if students were invited too actually upload their week 6 assignment. I would love to share it and view other students submissions. But I had a really good time and would definitely recommend the course.
By Jordi C•
Feb 13, 2017
I thought the course was an outstanding treatment of data structures and algorithms. The instructors advance to more complex structures and algorithms as the student progresses. I never felt overwhelmed at any stage, and by the end of the course, I was impressed with how much new material we had covered.
By Shyam B•
Jan 28, 2016
This was a very useful course which covered the main fundamental aspects of graphs in Java. The assignments were very interesting and challenging as well. The lecture videos provided all the information in a very detailed manner. There was nothing more I could ask for. Overall it was a great experience!!