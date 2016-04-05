About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Live Coding
  • Programming Interview
  • Algorithms
  • Problem Solving
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Welcome & What is a Software Engineering Interview?

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Welcome & What is a Software Engineering Interview?: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Live coding: the technical phone interview and beyond

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Explaining what you've already done

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Explaining what you've already done: Lesson Choices

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Algorithmic thinking on the fly

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 127 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization

Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond

