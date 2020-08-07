MH
May 16, 2016
I found this course is very useful. It covers all of the important points of facing technology job interview, even including how to deal with psychological emotions and build strong growth mindset.
JC
Jul 18, 2017
I learned a LOT more than I thought I would. Practicing mock interviews while recording myself put me in a completely different mindset and let me know how much I need more practice.
By Steve T•
Aug 7, 2020
The lecturers were fun, and enriching. They provided so much insight into the interview process and this course definitely will be an amazing asset that I have equipped myself with to prepare for the upcoming interviews and helped shape my career in Computer Science. I am really grateful to Coursera Organisation, the lecturers and other contributors as you have given so much for my CS learning.
By sss•
Dec 27, 2018
This course is really useful. I had several bad interview experiences and now I can see the whole picture, whole mistakes and the TODO's. Thank you for the instructors and the everyone who made this possible.
By Mark C•
Sep 18, 2017
I got the software engineering position! This is a great resource. Going through this class improved my interviewing skills. It is a great insight into what employers are looking for. It worked! It is a great resource for the over 50 finding himself unemployed type person, as well as for college students etc.
By Ammar B H•
Mar 21, 2021
This course helped me in my preparation for interviews. It showed me some of my pitfalls to work on and helped me develop the soft skills I needed to ace job interviews. Because of it, my interview performance improved and I was able to land a job offer from a FAANG company.
By Ramin A•
Jul 17, 2016
awesome course! having had so many bad interviews lately, this course points out all the mistakes you can make in an interview and how to improve and practice your skills.
By SIDDHARTH•
Aug 4, 2020
It is a must do course for all the student who are preparing for SDE interviews, The teachers are fairly awesome. Recommended for all students studying computer science.
By Phuc N•
Feb 10, 2016
PERFECT PERFECT! I wish this course was here 2 years ago. The materials are so useful and the mock interview too. Well done Professors!
By Hugo R•
Jun 7, 2016
I strongly recomen this course, it has helped to create a great CV, and above all it gave a great confidence towards the Interview.
By Leah S•
Apr 2, 2018
Did you know that people who take this class are not exclusively CS undergrads? Perhaps a person who has a job but would like to expand her responsibilities to include more object oriented development might enjoy this course. Perhaps that person already knows how to interview because she has a development role, but just not in Java. Perhaps her company is even paying for this class.
I think every other part of this specialization has been great. But this part was painful. I hated every mind-numbing moment of it and I felt terrible about my company paying for me to learn how to interview. I wanted to learn programming in Java and this was not programming in Java. If I had wanted to take a course on job interviews, I would have.
By Ian D•
Aug 18, 2016
nothing in common with reality. nothing that can prepare for real interview
useless loss of time
By Xavier O•
Feb 17, 2016
Interesting course. Definitely got a lot of Value to doing this, despite it being something not typical in a software course.
For example, I realized that when I'm focused explaining something, I do have a very annoying tick. I say the word "basically" wayyyyyy too much!
It's important to have this course given that good communication skills defines a major part of professional life which helps in a team software development approach.
By Rafael M•
Feb 8, 2016
Guys, I'm flying overseas on Feb 17th to a life changing interview, and although I worked in companies like BearingPoint, CSC and IBM, interviews in Brazil are not even close to the process I'm going through. The methodologies that you cover in this course matches, at least so far, the phases that I've passed. I feel much more self-assured now.
By Noah D G•
Mar 8, 2019
I just wanted to say that you guys were amazing. You have inspired me to learn and take leaps far beyond what I ever expected I could achieve. Course 4 was a well tailored preparation course for the software interview, a course I wish had been a part of my computer science curriculum at university. Thank you very much.
By Sanathkumar N•
Mar 1, 2016
A really good course but not worth being part of a specialization. Should be very helpful for students / freshers who are preparing for an engineering interview. Personally, I felt most people would have taken up this course paying the course fee only because it was a mandatory part of this specialization.
By Amy L•
Jul 10, 2018
I used this course to help me with a job interview that was already in process. I am so thankful to have found it and wish that I had had this when I was in college! I went into my in person interview 150% prepared, and I got the job! Thank you thank you!
By Pat C•
Dec 25, 2016
Unique course giving great soft skills for interview preparation and also soft skills for working as a software engineer in practice. This course has given me insights into my strengths and weaknesses as a software engineer. Awesome course.
By Yuri A P•
Aug 10, 2017
I never thought you could go so in depth on interviews. This course changed completely the view I had on interviews and it was a blast to record myself simulating them. Thank you to the instructors for all the fun.
By Maggie H•
May 17, 2016
I found this course is very useful. It covers all of the important points of facing technology job interview, even including how to deal with psychological emotions and build strong growth mindset.
By Jordi C•
Jul 19, 2017
I learned a LOT more than I thought I would. Practicing mock interviews while recording myself put me in a completely different mindset and let me know how much I need more practice.
By Harry B•
Nov 30, 2016
Great course. For me, having no knowledge of what to expect in technical interviews before taking this course, I found it really helpful for preparing for interviews
By George N•
Nov 10, 2016
Very practical course, It helps to master Software Engineers hard and soft skills during interviewing.
Thanks to Coursera & Google
By Mayco M•
Mar 21, 2016
I spend a lot of time enhancing my software skills, but in this course I realize that I should also work on my soft skills!
By Ava Z•
May 2, 2020
I wish I had this class before my amazon's interview so that I understand what the interviewee is looking for, Thank you.
By Sudharaka P•
Mar 8, 2016
I think this is a great course and gives very good insight into what is expected in a technical interview setting. :)
By Amitabh K V•
Mar 28, 2021
It was awesome and all teachers are good and they have lot of experience thank you coursera and to my teachers