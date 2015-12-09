About this Course

24,068 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Apache Hadoop
  • Mapreduce
  • Apache Spark
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up83%(20,648 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Hadoop Basics

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introduction to the Hadoop Stack

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Introduction to Map/Reduce

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HADOOP PLATFORM AND APPLICATION FRAMEWORK

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder