Andrea Zonca has a background in Cosmology, during his PhD and PostDoc he worked on analyzing Cosmic Microwave Background data from the Planck Satellite. In order to manage and analyze large datasets, he developed expertise in Supercomputing, in particular parallel computing in Python and C++. At the San Diego Supercomputer Center he helps research groups in any field of science to port their data analysis pipelines to XSEDE supercomputers. Andrea is also a certified instructor of Software Carpentry and teaches automation with bash, version control with git and programming with Python to scientists.