In this course we will learn about Recommender Systems (which we will study for the Capstone project), and also look at deployment issues for data products. By the end of this course, you should be able to implement a working recommender system (e.g. to predict ratings, or generate lists of related products), and you should understand the tools and techniques required to deploy such a working system on real-world, large-scale datasets.
Project structure of interactive Python data applications
Python web server frameworks: (e.g.) Flask, Django, Dash
Best practices around deploying ML models and monitoring performance
Deployment scripts, serializing models, APIs
- Python Programming
- Big Data Products
- Recommender Systems
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Introduction
Welcome to the first week of Deploying Machine Learning Models! We will go over the syllabus, download all course materials, and get your system up and running for the course. We will also introduce the basics of recommender systems and differentiate it from other types of machine learning
Implementing Recommender Systems
This week, we will learn how to implement a similarity-based recommender, returning predictions similar to an user's given item. We will cover how to optimize these models based on gradient descent and Jaccard similarity.
Deploying Recommender Systems
This week, we will learn about Python web server frameworks and the overall structure of interactive Python data applications. We will also cover some tips for best practices on deploying and monitoring your applications.
Project 4: Recommender System
For this final project, you will build a recommender system of your own. Find a dataset, clean it, and create a predictive system from the dataset. This will help prepare you for the upcoming capstone, where you will harness your skills from all courses of this specialization into one single project!
- 5 stars36.73%
- 4 stars22.44%
- 3 stars16.32%
- 2 stars8.16%
- 1 star16.32%
I Liked the Course in general especially the recommender component. I would seriously recommend making major improvements and clarification to the capstone project.
Python data products are powering the AI revolution. Top companies like Google, Facebook, and Netflix use predictive analytics to improve the products and services we use every day. Take your Python skills to the next level and learn to make accurate predictions with data-driven systems and deploy machine learning models with this four-course Specialization from UC San Diego.
