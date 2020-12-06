About this Course

2,981 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Project structure of interactive Python data applications

  • Python web server frameworks: (e.g.) Flask, Django, Dash

  • Best practices around deploying ML models and monitoring performance

  • Deployment scripts, serializing models, APIs

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Big Data Products
  • Recommender Systems
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Implementing Recommender Systems

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Deploying Recommender Systems

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Project 4: Recommender System

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEPLOYING MACHINE LEARNING MODELS

View all reviews

About the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization

Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder