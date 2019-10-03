By Arnaldo G•
Oct 3, 2019
This course is more about Reccommender Systems than deployment of models. Actually, there's just a few classes about model deployment, but no practical exercises. However, the Reccommender Systems classes are good for beginners. The teachers are good as well.
By Mansi P•
May 15, 2020
Deployment was not even taught. misleading title, underwhelming content.
By ilhaam S•
Jul 1, 2020
The course was really good. I thought it is related with flask or django, but only introduction was given and they didn't teach flask. The name of the course should be "building recommendation systems" in my opinion.
By Lam C V D•
Aug 30, 2020
Topics are hastily rushed. Recommender system is complex and need more in depth teaching.
You need to find a dataset to answer final capstone project which can be hard to find to fulfill the grading criteria
By SANTIAGO O C•
Oct 5, 2020
nada que ver con el título que venden
By alfredo g•
Oct 1, 2020
really a good one, i learn a lot with the proyects
By oriol p•
Sep 18, 2019
.......
By Martin L•
Dec 7, 2020
I Liked the Course in general especially the recommender component. I would seriously recommend making major improvements and clarification to the capstone project.
By J N B P•
Aug 7, 2020
A good course on deploying your ML product.
By Christian B•
May 18, 2022
Overall, a good course.
Some of the questions in the quizzes were not so useful in my opinion.
The first three courses of this specialization were better.
There seem to be not so many participants, so peer grading can take much time.
By Mauro M•
Nov 26, 2021
The course is very good, but the evaluation process is terrible, it depends on someone that can evaluate your project.
By cherif g•
May 28, 2020
It was not what I expected. Sorry my mistake
By Eduardo A C•
Apr 14, 2020
Eu achei um pouco superficial.
By Sanzhar M•
Oct 24, 2019
Awful course, garbage content and no any peers to check your work
By Kranthima E•
Nov 15, 2020
Not so helpful