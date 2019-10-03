Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploying Machine Learning Models by University of California San Diego

3.6
stars
49 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In this course we will learn about Recommender Systems (which we will study for the Capstone project), and also look at deployment issues for data products. By the end of this course, you should be able to implement a working recommender system (e.g. to predict ratings, or generate lists of related products), and you should understand the tools and techniques required to deploy such a working system on real-world, large-scale datasets. This course is the final course in the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization, building on the previous three courses (Basic Data Processing and Visualization, Design Thinking and Predictive Analytics for Data Products, and Meaningful Predictive Modeling). At each step in the specialization, you will gain hands-on experience in data manipulation and building your skills, eventually culminating in a capstone project encompassing all the concepts taught in the specialization....
By Arnaldo G

Oct 3, 2019

This course is more about Reccommender Systems than deployment of models. Actually, there's just a few classes about model deployment, but no practical exercises. However, the Reccommender Systems classes are good for beginners. The teachers are good as well.

By Mansi P

May 15, 2020

Deployment was not even taught. misleading title, underwhelming content.

By ilhaam S

Jul 1, 2020

The course was really good. I thought it is related with flask or django, but only introduction was given and they didn't teach flask. The name of the course should be "building recommendation systems" in my opinion.

By Lam C V D

Aug 30, 2020

Topics are hastily rushed. Recommender system is complex and need more in depth teaching.

You need to find a dataset to answer final capstone project which can be hard to find to fulfill the grading criteria

By SANTIAGO O C

Oct 5, 2020

nada que ver con el título que venden

By alfredo g

Oct 1, 2020

really a good one, i learn a lot with the proyects

By oriol p

Sep 18, 2019

.......

By Martin L

Dec 7, 2020

I Liked the Course in general especially the recommender component. I would seriously recommend making major improvements and clarification to the capstone project.

By J N B P

Aug 7, 2020

A good course on deploying your ML product.

By Christian B

May 18, 2022

Overall, a good course.

Some of the questions in the quizzes were not so useful in my opinion.

The first three courses of this specialization were better.

There seem to be not so many participants, so peer grading can take much time.

By Mauro M

Nov 26, 2021

The course is very good, but the evaluation process is terrible, it depends on someone that can evaluate your project.

By cherif g

May 28, 2020

It was not what I expected. Sorry my mistake

By Eduardo A C

Apr 14, 2020

Eu achei um pouco superficial.

By Sanzhar M

Oct 24, 2019

Awful course, garbage content and no any peers to check your work

By Kranthima E

Nov 15, 2020

Not so helpful

