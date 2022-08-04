Kathryn (Kadee) Winters, MD, is a palliative care physician who provides supportive care for people with cancer or other life-threatening diseases. Palliative medicine focuses on improving the quality of life for people with serious illness and their families. It can help provide relief from symptoms, pain and emotional stress. As part of the Doris A. Howell Palliative Care service, Dr. Winters consults with patients who have been admitted to UC San Diego Health hospitals and are facing a complex, chronic or life-limiting illnesses. She leads an expressive writing group at Moores Cancer Center for patients with or recovering from cancer. Dr. Winters is an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, where she instructs medical students, residents and fellows at UC San Diego School of Medicine. Her work has been published in peer-reviewed journals including the Archives of Internal Medicine and the Journal of Palliative Medicine. Dr. Winters completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Johns Hopkins School of Medicine) in Baltimore. She earned her medical degree from UC San Diego School of Medicine and is board certified in internal medicine. She is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Association of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Outside of work, Dr. Winters enjoys pursuing her interests in the arts and humanities.