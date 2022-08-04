About this Course

2,056 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Healthcare provider experience

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn compassionate communication skills through the use of practices and theories rooted in the arts, humanities, theater and journalism.

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Empathy and Compassion
  • Perspective taking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Healthcare provider experience

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Module 1: Foundations in Compassion

1 hour to complete
11 readings
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Inclusiveness and Identity

1 hour to complete
6 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 3: Speaking Plainly

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Module 4: The Clinical Story

1 hour to complete
3 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder