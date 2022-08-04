Chase is the Assistant Artistic Director and Assistant Professor of Medical Education at the TCU School of Medicine where she leverages theater, art, and public health pedagogies to teach the next generation of empathetic scholars. At Boston University she specialized in global health, social justice, and sex, sexuality, gender and health. Chase spent 15 years working in direct patient care with both domestic and international organizations focused on HIV prevention and sexual health education. She is also the proud co-founder of a theatre company in Austin, TX, whose mission is to use curated experiences to raise difficult questions, inspire original thinking and to enrich the cultural landscape.