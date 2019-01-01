Profile

Dr. Stephen Mayfield

Professor of Molecular Biology

    Bio

    Stephen Mayfield is Director of the California Center for Algae Biotechnology (Cal-CAB), Co-director of Food & Fuel for the 21st Century (FF21), and Professor of Molecular Biology at UC San Diego. His research focuses on the molecular genetics of green algae, and recombinant production of therapeutic proteins and biofuel molecules using algae as a production platform. First to achieve transformation of the C. reinhardtii nuclear genome, Steve’s work allowed this algae to become the dominant genetic organisms for studying photosynthesis and gene function. Steve’s lab identified mechanisms of chloroplast gene expression allowing for development of recombinant protein expression in algal chloroplast, and was first to show high levels of recombinant protein expression in algae. He is the principal investigator for the DOE funded Center for Algae Biotechnology Commercialization (CAB-Comm) and CEC funded California Initiative for Large Molecule Sustainable Fuels (CILMSF). Steve was also a scientific founder of Rincon Pharmaceutical, Sapphire Energy and Triton Algae Innovations, and is the head of Sapphire’s Scientific Advisory Board and the Chief Science Officer at Triton.

    Courses

    Our Energy Future

    Introduction to Algae

    Algae Biotechnology

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder