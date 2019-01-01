Stephen Mayfield is Director of the California Center for Algae Biotechnology (Cal-CAB), Co-director of Food & Fuel for the 21st Century (FF21), and Professor of Molecular Biology at UC San Diego. His research focuses on the molecular genetics of green algae, and recombinant production of therapeutic proteins and biofuel molecules using algae as a production platform. First to achieve transformation of the C. reinhardtii nuclear genome, Steve’s work allowed this algae to become the dominant genetic organisms for studying photosynthesis and gene function. Steve’s lab identified mechanisms of chloroplast gene expression allowing for development of recombinant protein expression in algal chloroplast, and was first to show high levels of recombinant protein expression in algae. He is the principal investigator for the DOE funded Center for Algae Biotechnology Commercialization (CAB-Comm) and CEC funded California Initiative for Large Molecule Sustainable Fuels (CILMSF). Steve was also a scientific founder of Rincon Pharmaceutical, Sapphire Energy and Triton Algae Innovations, and is the head of Sapphire’s Scientific Advisory Board and the Chief Science Officer at Triton.