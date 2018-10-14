This course was produced by the Algae Technology Educational Consortium and UC San Diego with funding from the Algae Foundation, the National Renewable Energy Lab, and the U.S. Department of Energy.
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Algae Basics
This section will cover what algae are, how they've evolved, and how they've transformed our planet. We will also go over how humans have used algae throughout history.
Algal Diversity
Algae are extremely diverse, and in this section you will learn about the main different types.
Algal Ecology
Algae are found almost everywhere and have complex ecologies. This section covers the basics of algal ecology including some of the other organisms they interact with in nature and in industrial settings.
Algae Biomanufacturing Part 1
Algae are studied because of their potential to create products using biomanufacturing. In this section, we will look at how algae is used as an industrial organisms and different examples biomanufacturing technologies.
An excellent detail introduction covering the details of algae evolution, algae bio- chemistries & structures, algae cultivation, harvesting, producer methods, products and applications.
I wish there was an option that I could see the captions (the sentences that the speaker spoke) during the presentations like watching TV with the CC is on... Just a suggestion.
Many of the concepts delivered in the course spreads an in depth knowledge in phycology. All the topics were equally informative without repetition of the concepts.
Amazing topic that I am humbled to be able to learn about. I hope I can take the more advanced classes that go further in dept into this fascinating and timely topic.
